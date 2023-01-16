Internet reacts to Ja Morant insane dunk in Grizzlies’ 9th straight win

Look! Up in the sky… It’s a bird, it’s a plane! No, it’s Ja Morant! Like Superman, the Grizzly point guard has been flying around the court as usual, from dunk to dunk, inspiring his team into crushing every rival who’s brave enough to face them lately.

Last Saturday night was quite the show between him and teammate Desmond Bane against the Indiana Pacers. Morant scored 23 points and 10 assists, while the shooting guard had 25 points to his name. Memphis beat Indiana with a comfortable 18 point difference (112-130) and extended the NBA’s longest current winning streak to nine games.

Below you can see the match’s highlights:

The Grizzlies demonstrated so much dominion over the game, neither Bane nor Morant were needed in the fourth quarter. Memphis is now tied to Denver for the Western Conference’s best record (29-13). Morant on the other hand, has averaged 28.7 points during Memphis’ winning streak.

So, back to the dunk of the season! We have already been blessed with more than a handfull of ferocious slams by Ja Morant in the past, flying over rivals, and leaving them star-struck on the floor as they are overcomed by this merciless Grizzly. This time his latest victim was Indiana’s Jalen Smith, who was nowhere to be found during the dunk.

EVERY ANGLE OF JA MORANT'S UNBELIEVABLE DUNK OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE 😱📽️ pic.twitter.com/8u1j6ZNH3F — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2023

“It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.”, the point guard said after the game. When asked if this dunk was his best so far he added: ”Yeah, easy”, mostly because of the dificulty of his position towards the rim and how far he drove the shot in the air.

His teammate Bane also had words of worship for the slam and already placed it as a candidate for the season’s best: “I ain’t seen nothing like that one. That’s probably going to go down as dunk of the year.” He also atributes Grizzlies great form to how much they are enjoying themselves on the court. “Obviously, we’re having fun out there, playing hard and playing together,” Bane asurred in his post-match interview.

Here are some of the best reactions to Morant’s unbelievable slam:

When we look back on Ja’s in game dunk highlights when it’s all said and done it’s gonna be up there with the some of the greatest ever 🚀 — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) January 15, 2023

Good Lord Ja Morant !!!!! 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bf4PHDKI6a — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) January 15, 2023

When some of the greatest player’s who played the game gather around to celebrate your performance with eye-watering gestures, that’s when you know you’re seeing history in the making. Not only retired legends like Kevin Garnett congratulated Morant, but also title contending rivals such as Kevin Durant took the time to show their impressions.

Another fun one was the Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell, who is already giving up the title before the slam dunk contest even begins.

Bruh just do the mf dunk contest 😂😂 @JaMorant https://t.co/4aNrft733K — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 15, 2023

Ja Morant’s twitter post was of a marketing genius, addressing his shoes brand as the mayor influence in his incredible jumps. Those shoes must have secret rocket launchers below them!

IT’S THE JA1s . IT’S THE SHOES . — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 15, 2023

The Memphis side hope to continue their outstanding form as they fight hand to hand with the Denver Nuggets for the West’s lead. The Grizzlies will play tonight against the Phoenix Suns at the FedEx Forum in Memphis (5:00pm CST).