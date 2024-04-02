Is Damian Lillard (groin) playing tonight against Wizards?

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (right groin strain) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s road game against the Washington Wizards, the team announced on Monday.

This will be the second straight game that Lillard has missed and seventh overall for the season. The eight-time All-Star sat out Saturday’s win at Atlanta for personal reasons.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Bucks hold fourth-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Bucks’ injury report for Tuesday vs. the Wizards: Probable

Giannis Antetokounmpo (L hamstring tendinopathy)

MarJon Beauchamp (back spasms)

Patrick Beverley (R wrist sprain)

Khris Middleton (L ankle sprain) Out

Damian Lillard (R groin strain)

Jaylin Galloway (R ankle sprain) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 1, 2024



The Bucks are 1-5 in games that Lillard hasn’t played this season. Through 68 games (all starts) this season, Lillard is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.0 steal, and 35.3 minutes per contest.

The 12-year veteran is also shooting 42.6% from the field, 35.8% from 3-point range, and 92.3% at the foul line. He ranks 15th in points (1,659) this season, 10th in assists (480), fifth in free throws (429), and eighth in made 3-pointers (210).

Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard (groin) is out for tonight’s road game vs. Washington Wizards

Milwaukee’s injury report for tonight’s game at Washington also lists two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (left hamstring), Khris Middleton (left ankle sprain), and Patrick Beverley (right wrist sprain) as probable.

The Bucks are 29-8 at home, 18-19 away, and 32-14 against Eastern Conference opponents this season. Milwaukee won 131-128 in the last matchup with Washington on Nov. 25. Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 39 points.

Milwaukee is 12-6 in its last 18 games played. The Bucks are also 8-1 in their past nine meetings on the road against Washington. The club is 10-1 in its previous 11 meetings with a Southeast Division team as well.

Brook, Giannis, and Dame became the first Bucks trio to score 30+ points in the same game in a 131-128 win over the Wizards on November 24th, 2023. ⏪: @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/AEaNFyfLpW — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 2, 2024



The Bucks (46-27) remain 2 1/2 games ahead of the No. 3-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers (45-30) in the Eastern Conference standings. The No. 4-seeded New York Knicks (44-30) trail Cleveland by half a game.

NBA sportsbooks show the Bucks as 13-point favorites at Washington. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Milwaukee holds a 75.6% chance of defeating the Wizards.

The Bucks should be able to win at Capital One Arena without Damian Lillard.