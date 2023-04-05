Home » news » Is Dorian Finney Smith Playing Tonight Apr 5 Vs The Detroit Pistons

Is Dorian Finney-Smith playing tonight (Apr. 5) vs the Detroit Pistons?

The Brooklyn Nets lost 117-112 to the Minnesota Timberwolves last night in a game that could have clinched their postseason berth. Tonight, they have the second game of a back-to-back on the road vs the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 pm EST. Only one player is on the injury report tonight for the Nets. Dorian Finney-Smith is listed as questionable to play with a wrist injury.

Finney-Smith has started and played in all 25 games he’s been available to play since being traded to the Brooklyn Nets from the Dallas Mavericks. However, there is a chance that he misses the second game of a back-to-back tonight as the Nets should be able to take care of business vs the Pistons.

Dorian Finney-Smith is questionable to play tonight vs the Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets have the second game of a back-to-back tonight after the 117-112 loss to the Timberwolves at home last night. It will be a road game for the Nets tonight as they will be in Detroit to face the Pistons. Every game from here on out is an important one for the Nets. They only have a one-game lead over the Miami Heat in seventh place.

Making the playoffs through the top six seeds would be crucial for the Nets and it could be the difference between playing the 76ers or the Celtics in the first round. Brooklyn was in a similar position last season as they made the playoffs through the play-in tournament and got swept in the first round by Boston.

The Nets are 11-point favorites coming into their matchup vs the Detroit Pistons tonight. If Brooklyn can take care of business tonight, the Miami Heat have a tough matchup vs the 76ers. A win for the Nets and a loss for Miami would put the Nets two full games ahead of the Heat in the standings with two games left in the regular season.

