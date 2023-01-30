Dorain Finney-Smith Drawing A ‘Strong Interest’ From The Utah Jazz

With a 26-26 at tenth in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz are still in solid position to turn the season around. The wins haven’t been as consistent as they’ve wanted them to be, but the Jazz are just one-game out of fifth in the West. To try and make a deep playoff run, Utah may need to look to acquire a player or two before the deadline. Reports say that Utah have a “strong interest” in trading for the Mavericks Dorian Finney-Smith.

Many NBA analysts think the Mavericks need to add a piece or two as well to try and change the momentum of their season. A trade with the Jazz could be perfect for them as Dallas only have two-first round picks available. All signs show that that the two sides are “open” to making a potential deal happen.

Utah Jazz have ‘strong interest’ in trading for Dorian Finney-Smith

In 37 games played and started this season, Finney-Smith is averaging (8.9) points, (4.5) rebounds, (1.4) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. He missed 13 straight game with a hip injury, but has been completely find since. The Mavericks do not have as flashy of lineups as other team have and Finney-Smith plays a nice role for them.

He shoots the three-ball at a career 36 percent and any team would love to add a player of his caliber. Wing’s who can shoot and defend at a high level are invaluable in this league. NBA insider Shams Charania says the Mavs would be seeking a “star caliber player” in exchange for Finney-Smith.

One name being thrown out in a possible trade scenario for the two parties is Malik Beasley. Despite only making 13 starts this season for the Jazz, Beasley is the fourth-highest scorer per game with (13.6) and is the only player on his team to play in all 52 games this season. In today’s NBA where we see so much load management, finding a player like Beasley who hasn’t missed a game yet is hard to find.