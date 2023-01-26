Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Christian Wood (thumb) out vs. Suns

Dallas Mavericks centers Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) have been ruled out for Thursday night’s away game against the Phoenix Suns. Kleber, 30, hopes to make his return prior to the All-Star break.

The 6-foot-10 big man has missed 22 games since his injury, and he has been absent for a total of 27 contests this season. Wood, 27, has been out for the last three games. The UNLV product has missed seven contests.

Upon further review of some NBA betting sites, the Mavericks have 13th-best odds to win the championship. A couple of sportsbooks are giving the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers greater odds.

Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) will miss tomorrow night's game in Phoenix. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 25, 2023

Through 22 games off the bench this season, Kleber is averaging 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 block per game. To add to these statistics, he’s shooting a career-best 49% from the floor and 36.9% beyond the arc.

On Oct. 27, in the Mavericks’ 129-125 win over the Brooklyn Nets, the sixth-year player logged a season-high 15 points in 33 minutes of action. He finished 4-of-5 (80%) shooting from the field and 3-of-4 (75%) from 3-point range.

As for Christian Wood, the 6-foot-10 center is averaging 18.4 points, 8.4 boards, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks per contest. Plus, he’s shooting 53.5% from the floor and 38.5% outside the arc.

For the Suns’ injury report, Devin Booker (left groin strain), Cameron Payne (right foot strain), and Jae Crowder (personal) remain out indefinitely. Landry Shamet (foot) has been downgraded to out as well. Josh Okogie (nose) and Deandre Ayton (illness) are now listed as probable.

Dallas is 3-7 in its last 10 games. The team is coming off back-to-back losses. While the Mavericks are 1-5 in their past six contests, they’re also 6-1 ATS in their previous seven meetings versus Phoenix. However, the Mavs are 5-13 in their last 18 matchups against the Suns.

Deandre Ayton (illness) PROBABLE Thursday vs. #Mavs Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) OUT. Josh Okogie (nose) AVAILABLE. #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 25, 2023

Moreover, these Western Conference contenders are evenly matched at the moment. The Mavericks are 8-15 away, 2-11 as underdogs, 7-16 ATS away, and 25-24 overall. On the other side, Phoenix is 18-7 at home, 18-11 as a favorite, 15-10 ATS at home, and 25-24 outright.

Additionally, the Suns are on a four-game win streak. They’ve won five of their past 10 contests. Not to mention, the team is 9-1 at home against Dallas over the last 10 meetings. Phoenix is 4-1 ATS in its previous five home games.

Thursday night’s intraconference showdown is the third head-to-head matchup of the season series. Of course, this series is tied at one game apiece. Phoenix defeated Dallas 107-105 on Oct. 19, and then the Mavericks won 130-111 on Dec. 5.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns have a 54.8% probability of defeating Dallas at home. Sportsbooks show the Mavericks as 1.5-point underdogs. Though, since Phoenix is still without Booker, the Mavs could pull off the upset.