Is Lakers superstar LeBron James playing vs. Timberwolves in tonight’s Play-In Tournament?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are getting ready as we speak for tonight’s first Play-In Tournament clash in the Western Conference. Victory would oficially mean one of both teams will clinch that hard-fought postseason berth and confront whoever wins between the Oklahoma City Thunders and New Orleans Pelicans matchup.

Now there is no more space for mistakes, as each team endured through 82 games of regular season for this moment. As the stakes are high, every detail is vital. And one of the biggest details around is: will LeBron James be fit to play this important contest against the Wolves tonight?

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell are all listed as “probable” for tomorrow’s play-in game. Dennis Schröder is no longer on the injury report after missing the last two games. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 10, 2023

There’s good news in the Los Angeles camp as both D’Angelo Russell and the all-time highest NBA scorer are both listed as probable for tonight. This probably means they won’t be starters for the Lakers, but will be available for crucial minutes during the game.

Just to recap on James’ injury, he’s been sustaining a right foot pain since February 26 and missed out on a whole month of NBA action. However, ever since he returned on March 26, the 38-year-old hasn’t missed a single match, thriving through nine straight performances.

“I love my teammates, and I fell even more in love with them when I wasn’t playing,” the King said recently. An active and healthy LeBron has proved positive for his side, averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists, while shooting a an impressive 50.0% from field goal attempts.

In spite of him playing this Tuesday, the former league MVP is everything but overconfident. “Any team is a challenge. And Minnesota are no different,” he assured.

“They have guys like Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards who can score 40 points in a game. They have a very cerebral base and a solid Mike Conley. We have to stay wary, playing to the limit and prepare for the game,” the 20-year career athlete yesterday after training.

His teammates know it’s now or never for the Lakers

Just as D’Angelo Russell is about to confront his former teammates in the most important game of the season so far, he says there are no hard feelings, just the need to win a place in the playoffs. “It’s all or nothing. If you lose, you go home,” he said.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with the fact that the Timberwolves traded me, it’s just the fact that they are in the way of what we are trying to do. Winning is the only option,” the guard concluded.

The last time both teams faced each other was just two weeks ago, as the Los Angeles squad beat Minnesota by a 12-point margin. Check out the highlights from this match in the following video:

Coach Darvin Ham believes they’ve built a strong squad to compete at this stage. “We have a hell of an opportunity. Everything from now on is 0-0,” he said. “We can build our own status, recreate what we have with this new group, this good team we’ve built together.”

If you are looking to bet, Minnesota is 21-23 as an underdog, 22-19 over/under away, and 21-20 ATS away. As for Los Angeles is 20-11 as a favorite, 18-23 over/under at home, and 21-19-1 ATS at home.

