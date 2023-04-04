The Atlanta Hawks are coming off an impressive 132-130 win in OT vs the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. That win brought their record to an even .500 at 39-39 with four games left in the regular season. Atlanta is currently the eighth seed in the East, but that is still subject to change depending on how they finish the season. Trae Young is listed as questionable tonight for the Hawks due to a non-Covid illness.

Wins have not been consistent for Atlanta this season, but they still find themselves in playoff contention this late in the season. That’s thanks to the play-in tournament that allows the 7-10 seeds to fight for the two final playoff spots. The Hawks are currently in a position to do that and have an important game against Chicago tonight.

However, Trae Young's availability is in question tonight and the Hawks may be playing without their all-star PG.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow's game at Chicago: Trae Young (non-COVID illness): Questionable

De’Andre Hunter (bone bruise and muscle strain, left knee): Out pic.twitter.com/7a3XL8KBCz — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 3, 2023

Trae Young is questionable to play tonight vs the Chicago Bulls

The Atlanta Hawks have made the playoffs the past two postseasons, but their fate is yet to be determined this season. There are still four games left in the regular season and the first is an important game vs the Bulls tonight. Chicago currently sits at 10th in the East and the Hawks are in 8th.

Only one game separates them in the standings and tonight’s matchup could be the difference in making the postseason or not. There’s a chance that the Hawks are without their leading scorers and assist man tonight vs the Bulls. Trae Young is questionable to play with a non-Covid illness.

He’s played in 71 of their 78 games so far this season and is leading the team in points (26.2) and assists (9.9). If Young does miss the game tonight, expect to see Dejounte Murray step up and take charge of the playmaking duties and burden a larger scoring load on top of that.