Jae Crowder to miss Phoenix Suns training camp as team works on trade

Updated 5 mins ago on
Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have mutually agreed to work on a deal that sends Crowder elsewhere in a trade, according to reports.

Crowder, 32, has played two seasons in Phoenix since joining in 2020 and made the NBA Finals in his first year with the Suns but came up short in six games to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The forward enjoyed a successful spell at the Boston Celtics from 2014-17 under Brad Stevens and playing a key role alongside the likes of Isaiah Thomas, Jaylen Brown, and Kelly Olynyk.

 

Crowder averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game in the 2021-22 regular season with Phoenix, playing 67 games and eventually went on to be eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semi-finals.

There is expected to be a major interest in the player from around the league and with training camp beginning this week for most teams in the NBA, it is possible that a Crowder trade is imminent.

