Main Page
James Harden has played exactly 1,000 regular season NBA games
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has played exactly 1,000 regular-season games in the NBA over the course of his 14-year career. Harden, 33, was selected third overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Arizona State University.
The 10-time All-Star is also just one of six players (Oscar Robertson, Gary Payton, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Chris Paul) to record at least 20,000 points, 5,000 rebounds, and 7,000 assists through his first 1,000 career games.
According to a few NBA betting sites, the Philadelphia 76ers hold ninth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat.
James Harden has played exactly 1,000 regular season NBA games.
He’s one of just 6 players to record at least 20,000 points, 7,000 assists, and 5,000 rebounds through his first 1,000 games: https://t.co/himEPYweka pic.twitter.com/0yrAp0HBRr
— Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) August 1, 2023
James Harden has made 786 career starts in those 1,000 regular-season NBA games. The 6-foot-5 guard has averaged 24.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 34.8 minutes per game. More importantly, the Philly star has tallied 24,693 points, 5,648 boards, 7,015 assists, and 1,520 steals.
However, Harden’s time with the City of Brotherly Love has probably come to an end. The seven-time All-NBA member is expected to get traded ahead of the 2023-24 season. Harden’s been vocal about playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.
In July, the guard removed the Sixers from his Instagram and Twitter biographies. Can NBA fans expect to see Harden traded anytime soon? With Philadelphia’s training camp a few months away, anything can happen at this point. Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has yet to get traded as well.
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is one of six players (Oscar Robertson, Gary Payton, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Chris Paul) to record at least 20K points, 5K rebounds, and 7K assists through 1,000 career NBA games
“[Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl] Morey is known to be asking for the kind of return that — as of Tuesday afternoon — left the strong impression that he had no genuine interest in getting a deal done anytime soon. Harden’s stance has not changed,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick wrote last month.
Additionally, Harden exercised his $35.64 million player option for the 2023-24 season with the 76ers in June. His player option is part of the two-year, $68.64 million contract he signed with the team last July.
Harden signed his two-year deal last offseason after declining a $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season. His previous option was included in the four-year, $171 million extension he signed with the Houston Rockets in July 2017.
Players in the last five seasons who were in the top 2% in all four of @The_BBall_Index’s 3PT Shooting Talent, Finishing Talent, Playmaking Talent, and O-LEBRON metrics:
• 2018-19 James Harden
• 2019-20 James Harden
• 2022-23 Damian Lillard
• 2022-23 Luka Doncic
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/I72nDOYUOd
— Charlie Spungin (@CharlieSpungin) August 1, 2023
In 58 starts of the 2022-23 season, Harden averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 36.8 minutes per game. The Arizona State product shot 44.1% from the floor and 38.5% outside the arc, his highest 3-point shooting percentage since 2011-12 with the Oklahoma City Thunder (39%).
In Philadelphia’s 119-114 win over the Clippers on Dec. 23, Harden recorded a triple-double. The three-time scoring champ tallied 20 points, 11 boards, a career-high 21 assists, and one steal in 42 minutes as a starter.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Suns star Devin Booker hosts summer yacht party with bikini-clad girls
- James Harden has played exactly 1,000 regular season NBA games
- Thunder newcomer Usman Garuba hopes to play all his career in the NBA: ‘I’m going to push it to the maximum’
- The Suns unveil new uniform as they hope to ‘blend the nostalgia of the past with the excitement of the future’
- Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards to wear No. 5 jersey to honor mother, grandmother
-
Main Page 1 day ago
Not one 8th grade student at LeBron James’ ‘I Promise School’ has passed a state math test in over 3 years
-
Main Page 7 days ago
Elon Musk suggests COVID-19 vaccine caused Bronny James’ cardiac arrest
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Angel Reese Signs NIL Deal with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for ZOA Energy Drink
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Naz Reid rejected a four-year, $63M offer from Cavaliers to remain with Timberwolves on a three-year, $42M contract