Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden is only one of four NBA players to post at least 20 games with eight or more 3-pointers. The 10-time All-Star ranks fourth with 22 career games.

Stephen Curry is the all-time leader with a whopping 74 games, followed by Damian Lillard (29) and Klay Thompson (24). Harden, 34, is ahead of J.R. Smith (14), Ray Allen (9), and Buddy Hield (9).

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Clippers hold seventh-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers.



Moreover, in Los Angeles’ 151-127 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, Harden recorded a season-high 35 points, three rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes of action.

The 15-year veteran also shot 12-of-16 (75%) from the floor, 8-of-11 (72.7%) beyond the arc, and a perfect 3-of-3 (100%) at the foul line. It was his first game with 30 or more points in a Clippers uniform.

James Harden trails Robert Covington, JJ Redick, and Caron Butler for most 3-pointers made in a game in Los Angeles Clippers history

More importantly, Harden scored 21 of his season-best 35 points in the fourth quarter to help the Clippers earn an NBA-best eighth consecutive victory. Los Angeles has won five of its last six by double digits.

The Clippers are on their longest winning streak since the 2015-16 season, when they won 10 straight. On Monday, they posted the fourth-highest scoring total in franchise history, and the highest this season.

During the fourth quarter, Harden began making snow angels on the court after knocking down his fourth straight 3-pointer. Los Angeles outscored Indiana 37-33 in the final frame.

“It was very entertaining. It’s like I paid for some seats tonight,” Kawhi Leonard said. “I’m happy to be on this side of him being hot.”

NUMERO U-N-O James Harden is the 10th player in franchise history with 8+ threes in a single game pic.twitter.com/KVLnMlQkeL — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 19, 2023

Furthermore, Harden is the 10th player in Clippers history to make eight or more 3-pointers in a single game. The seven-time All-NBA member is tied at fourth for the most 3s made in a single game in franchise history.

Robert Covington (11 vs. Bucks on April 1, 2022), JJ Redick (9 vs. Rockets on January 18, 2016), and Caron Butler (9 vs. Hornets on November 26, 2012) remain ahead.

Not to mention, former Clipper Nic Batum (8 vs. Bulls on March 27, 2023) and Harden’s fellow teammate Paul George (8 vs. Cavaliers on February 3, 2021) are among those tied with him.

Through 21 starts with the Clippers this season, Harden is averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 33.4 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 48.2% from the field and a career-best 44% from 3-point range.