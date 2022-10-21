James Wiseman Is Standing Out In Golden State’s Young Core

James Wiseman has not played much basketball in the last three years. He only played three games in college at Memphis. He played 39 out of 72 games in the shortened 2021 season. And he missed all of his would-be sophomore season with a knee injury.

He comes in with the least amount of NBA games played in Golden State’s group of young players-Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody. However, it is the 2020 2nd overall pick that has earned consistent minutes early in the season.

“I do like our second-unit combination of the two pick-and-roll playing guards, Jordan [Poole] and Donte [DiVincenzo], with James’ ability as a lob threat and lob threat,” said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. “Those three have a good combination. We can put a lot of different people around those guys.”

James Wiseman is the Warriors’ only listed center, with Kevon Looney, JaMychal Green, and Draymond Green all playing center minutes.

James Wiseman in the Pick-and-Roll

Tuesday night’s win served as a testament to what Kerr was alluding to regarding playing off of Poole and Divincenzo. Wiseman finished with eight points in 17 minutes and his first six points all came from the pick-and-roll. In addition, there was also a pick-and-roll possession between Wiseman and Stephen Curry as well, although it resulted in a miss.

Warriors have been planning for the Jordan Poole, James Wiseman high pick-and-roll game to be a big part of the second unit dating back to last season. This will be a large part of the new non-Curry unit’s identity. pic.twitter.com/srQUeS7c0T — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 19, 2022

In his rookie season, Wiseman showed potential as a good finisher. From zero to three feet from the basket, Wiseman shot 79.4%. That percentage would have placed him at 13th in the league, alongside Bam Adebayo from Miami. However, James Wiseman did not qualify on the list due to the time he missed in 2021.

It is no secret that Wiseman is relatively raw in his skillset. He is a player who has just not been able to play much in the NBA so far. But early on in his de facto sophomore season, James Wiseman is earning his opportunity to earn more minutes.