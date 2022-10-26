NBA
Jaylen Brown And Aaron Donald Cut Ties With Kanye West’s Agency Donda Sports
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and American Football Aaron Donald have ended their contracts with Kanye West’s sports marketing agency after his recent anti-Semetic comments.
Rapper West, who now is more commonly known as Ye was seen wearing a “White Lives Matter’ T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, and days later went viral on Twitter for posting anti-Semetic comments.
Celtics star Brown and Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl winning MVP Donald, both shared a statement at the same time announcing they were ending their contracts with West’s agency.
— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) October 25, 2022
— AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) October 25, 2022
The aftermath of Kanye’s comments has been quite serious…
Aftermath of Kanye West’s antisemitic comments:
Adidas cut ties
Balenciaga cut ties
Vogue and Anna Wintour cut ties
Dropped by talent agency, CAA
Dropped by lawyer
Streams, sales & airplay plummeted
Restricted from Instagram & Twitter
Stadium shows cancelled
Documentary shelved pic.twitter.com/D1UiaAG3e9
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 25, 2022
One of the biggest partnerships that Kanye had was with Adidas, which they previously mentioned that his Yeezy brand collaboration was one of the most successful in the company’s history.
It’s estimated that Kanye’s net worth will now drop from $1.5bn to $400m
