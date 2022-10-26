Home » news » Jaylen Brown And Aaron Donald Cut Ties With Kanye Wests Agency Donda Sports

Jaylen Brown And Aaron Donald Cut Ties With Kanye West’s Agency Donda Sports

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and American Football Aaron Donald have ended their contracts with Kanye West’s sports marketing agency after his recent anti-Semetic comments. 

Rapper West, who now is more commonly known as Ye was seen wearing a “White Lives Matter’ T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, and days later went viral on Twitter for posting anti-Semetic comments.

Celtics star Brown and Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl winning MVP Donald, both shared a statement at the same time announcing they were ending their contracts with West’s agency.

The aftermath of Kanye’s comments has been quite serious…

One of the biggest partnerships that Kanye had was with Adidas, which they previously mentioned that his Yeezy brand collaboration was one of the most successful in the company’s history.

It’s estimated that Kanye’s net worth will now drop from $1.5bn to $400m

