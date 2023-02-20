Home » news » Jayson Tatums 55 Point Performance Sets A New All Star Game Scoring Record Wins Mvp In The Process

Jayson Tatum’s 55 Point Performance Sets A New All-Star Game Scoring Record, Wins MVP In The Process

Tatum all-star game MVP

It was an incredible all-star weekend once again in the NBA and now teams have to lock back in for the final third of the regular season. The two captains of the 72nd annual all-star game both played limited time due to injuries. That gave some younger star players the chance to shine bright on the world’s biggest stage. Boston’s Jayson Tatum seized that opportunity and scored an all-star game record 55 points and won MVP in the process. 

In the end, Team Giannis took home the 184-175 victory after Damian Lillard knocked down a long three-pointer. Lillard even recognized how close Tatum was to breaking the all-star game record and he encouraged the young superstar to go out and set it.

Tatum finished the game with 55 points and he knocked down 10 three-pointers. Coming out of the all-star break, his Celtics have the best record in the NBA and will look to keep the momentum rolling. Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+325) to win the Finals this season.

Jayson Tatum wins the Kobe Bryant trophy for KIA All-Star Game MVP with his record-setting 55 points

The only player who was in danger of potentially stopping Tatum from winning MVP was Donovan Mitchell. Both of them were on team Giannis last night and were sort of battling against each other. Mitchell finished the game with 40 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals. If he was on the other team he may have had the chance to duel back and forth with Tatum on every possession.

Tatum’s 55 points snapped a streak set by Anthony Davis back in 2017 when he had 52 points. Boston’s star SF grew up idolizing the late great Kobe Bryant. Winning the Kobe Bryant all-star MVP trophy is going to be a moment he will never forget.

“It’s extremely special to me.”… “My first All-Star Game was in Chicago in 2020 when they renamed the MVP after him, and I remember telling myself that someday I got to get one of those.” – Jayson Tatum

He went on to say that he did want to win MVP, but had no idea that he would have 55 points. The 24 year old superstar called it “the icing on the cake.” Tatum and the Celtics will play next on Thursday vs the Indiana Pacers.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

