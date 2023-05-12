For three-quarters last night, Jayson Tatum was having one of the worst playoff shooting performances in Celtics history. At one point he was 1-14 from the field and he couldn’t buy a basket. However, he found his rhythm in the fourth quarter and scored 16 of his 19 points to deliver in the biggest moments of the game. Tatum put the rough start behind him and nailed the shots when they mattered most.

When the fourth quarter began, Jayson Tatum was 1-13 from the field and he had just three points. He had 7 rebounds and 6 assists, but he was not himself on offense. Tatum never waivered last night and he continued to take the same shots he’d been taking all game long.

The First Team All-NBA selection knocked down four three-pointers in clutch time last night to force a Game 7 this Sunday. NBA betting sites have the Celtics at (-275) to win Game 7 at home.

The two best words in sports: Game. Seven. Tatum knocks down four 3-pt FG in the 4th quarter to lift the Celtics over the 76ers. The 76ers and Celtics will head to Game 7 for the 8th time, the most meetings between franchises in a Game 7 all-time. https://t.co/5Gs3aTVU3m pic.twitter.com/2p90DlqyCl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 12, 2023

Jayson Tatum came through in the clutch last night with 16 fourth-quarter points

Luckily for Jayson Tatum, his teammates were able to keep Bosotn in the game through his rough first three quarters. Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon had strong performances for the Celtics until Tatum came alive in the fourth. He would outscore the Philadelphia 76ers 16-13 by himself in the fourth. The Sixers were 0-6 in clutch-time shots.

He is also the fifth player in the last 20 years to outscore another team in the fourth quarter of an elimination game. However, Tatum is the only player during that span that had three or fewer points through the first three quarters to outscore the opposing team in the fourth.

For most of the game last night, Tatum was awful and Boston’s season was in jeopardy. He found a way to break out of his slump and carried the team in the biggest moments of the game. Boston now has a chance to reach consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearances with a win in Game 7 on Sunday.