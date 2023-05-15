Yesterday, the Boston Celtics crushed the Philadelphia 76ers 112-88 in Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Jayson Tatum set a new NBA record with 51 points in a Game 7 and carried the Celtics. He was 6-10 from deep and played a team-high 42 minutes. Tatum is the first player with 50 points, 10 rebounds & 5 assists in a series-clinching win.

The Sixers were only down three points at halftime but never recovered from an abysmal third quarter. As a team, they scored 10 total points in the third and Bosotn went on to have 33, their best quarter of Game 7. History continues to repeat itself. Philadelphia still cannot make it out of the second round of the playoffs.

Now, Boston faces the Miami Heat for a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals. Game 1 will be played this Wednesday at 8:30 pm EST. NBA betting sites have the Celtics at (-220) to win Game 1 at home.

Jayson Tatum is the first player with 50-points, 10-rebounds & 5-assists in a series clinching win. pic.twitter.com/EF10gwtSUe — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 14, 2023

Jayson Tatum carried the Boston Celtics in Game 7 yesterday with 51/13/5

The left five quarters that Jayson Tatum has played in the 2023 playoffs have been special. He had 16 fourth-quarter points in Game 6 and took over Game 7 yesterday with 51 points. That is a new NBA record for most points in a Game 7. Breaking Steph Curry’s record he set two weeks ago vs the Sacramento Kings in a Game 7.

Tatum went 17-28 from the field in Game 7 and went an efficient 6-10 from deep. Along with his 51 points he had 13 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals. He became the fifth player in NBA playoff history with 50/10/5 in a game. Yesterday, he scored or assisted on 62 of Boston’s 112 points.

At halftime of Game 7, the four-time all-star had 25 points. He has just 18 points combined in the first half of Games 4, 5, and 6. Boston has now advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive season. It’s their fifth appearance in the last seven seasons. As a franchise, the Celtics have won seven series when trailing 3-2. The most by any team in NBA history.