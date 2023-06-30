Jazz, Jordan Clarkson negotiating a three-year extension

The Utah Jazz and Jordan Clarkson are in talks on a three-year extension, per sources. On Thursday, Clarkson picked up his $14.3 million player option for the 2023-24 season with Utah rather than test free agency.

This is part of the four-year, $51.52 million contract he signed with the Jazz in November 2020. Had Clarkson not worked out a new deal with the team this offseason, he would become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

In 61 starts with the Jazz in the 2022-23 season, Clarkson averaged career highs of 20.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 32.6 minutes per game. Along with logging 4.0 rebounds per game, the 6-foot-4 guard shot 44.4% from the floor and 33.8% beyond the arc.

Additionally, in Utah’s 132-129 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 15, the Missouri product recorded a season-high 39 points in the same number of minutes as a starter. He also grabbed eight boards while shooting 15-of-26 (57.7%) shooting from the field and 7-of-14 (50%) from 3-point range.

Jordan Clarkson posted a career-high 12 rebounds in Utah’s 112-108 victory against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 13 and a career-high 12 assists in a 129-119 loss to the Thunder on Mar. 5.

Jazz coach Will Hardy noticed signs of improvement in Jordan’s play throughout the 2022-23 season. “I think Jordan has done a really great job of sort of trying to have a little humility on the offensive end at times of just like, ‘They’re going to run a couple guys at me, I have to try to generate some looks for my teammates,'” Hardy said in March.

McCade with the clutch info. If Jordan Clarkson signs an extension higher than $17.16 million a season, he won't be able to be traded for 6 months. Which I'm guessing he will.



“I think that he’s improved the most as the season has gone on in finding players on the weak side of the floor. He’s had an instinct to sort of find Walker [Kessler] and the bigs in the middle of the floor, but I think making those decisions on who to find on the weak side — whether it’s the corner or the wing — I think is something he’s really grown at this year, but it’s hard.”

In Clarkson’s second year with the Jazz in the 2020-21 season, the guard won NBA Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 18.4 points, 4.0 boards, 2.5 assists, and 26.7 minutes per game.

NBA free agency begins later today at 6 p.m. ET.

