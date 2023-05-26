“We’ve just got to play better,” Jimmy Butler mentioned. “Start the game off better, on the starters, make it more difficult for them. They are in a rhythm since the beginning of the game.

“But we are always going to stay positive, knowing that we can and we will win this series. We’ll just have to close it out at home.”

Meanwhile, the Celtics improved to 5-5 at home this postseason. Boston’s +51 margin in points from starters was the team’s third largest in the playoffs since starts were tracked in 1970-71.

The Celtics are 4-0 in a single postseason when facing elimination for the first time since winning five straight in 1981-82.

Additionally, the C’s had four 20-point scorers in Game 5, whereas the Heat had zero. It was the third time this postseason Jimmy Butler was held to under 20 points.

Sportsbooks show the Heat as 5.5-point underdogs at home ahead of Game 6 this Saturday. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Boston has a 70.8% chance of tying the series.