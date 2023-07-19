In the 2006 NBA Draft, JJ Redick was taken 11th overall by the Orlando Magic. He had a solid 15-year career and quickly transitioned to broadcasting. After his retirement, Redick joined ESPN in 2021. Redick has become one of their top media personalities. Reports from Front Office Sports said that Redick could replace Jeff Van Gundy on ESPN and ABC’s top NBA broadcast crew. It would be a massive promotion for his broadcasting career.

The 39-year-old former NBA player is not your typical ESPN analyst like Stephen A. Smith or Skip Bayless. Redick actually played basketball at the professional level for 15 seasons. He understands the game differently and is not there to just rattle off takes and talk about nonsense.

That is why Redick has quickly become a fan-favorite among basketball consumers. The right broadcast crew can enhance the viewer’s experience. Redick tries to do that through his insightful knowledge and basketball IQ. He’s not the only contender for the job, but he’s got as good a chance as any.

The race to replace Jeff Van Gundy seems to be heating up at ESPN.https://t.co/TGAtBwArLU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 19, 2023



Will JJ Redick get the open spot on ESPN and ABC’s top broadcast crew?

Currently, the top broadcast crew for ESPN and ABC has Hall of Famer Mike Breen along with former NBA player and coach, Mark Jackson. Jeff Van Gundy filled that third seat for years, but ESPN shockingly let him go. Breen and Jackson get all the high-profile games, including the NBA Finals.

However, JJ Redick does have some competition. Richard Jefferson, Doris Burke, and former head coach Doc Rivers are all in contention. Doris Burke could make history if she assumes the role of Van Gundy. She would be the first woman to call an NBA Finals game on TV.

It’s a big decision that ESPN has to make this offseason. They want to put the right trio together for the future, whether that’s with JJ Redick or not. The NBA season starts in October, leaving them a little bit of time to see who’s the right candidate for the role.