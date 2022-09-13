Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns believes he’s one of the best offensive players the NBA has ever seen. While his comments are a bit of a stretch, the 6’11” center is definitely one of the best centers in the league today.

During an interview with CBS Sports, the three-time All-Star told the media outlet, “I think I’m one of the best offensive players and talents the NBA has ever seen. So, putting us together gives us really a whole spectrum of talent to use.”

“I’ve sacrificed at every level. I’ve sacrificed narratives of me,” continued Towns. “I’ve sacrificed possibly being the No. 1 pick in college when I fully accepted the platoon system.”

“You know, no one else does that. I sacrificed everything. I’ve sacrificed my life, and I’ve sacrificed time with my mother. I’ve sacrificed public opinion of me. All for the betterment of my team, my teammates, their lives what they’re trying to accomplish.”

Last season, in 74 appearances with the Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1 steal, and 1.1 blocks per game. Towns also shot 52.9% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc.

On March 14, 2022, in the Timberwolves’ 149-139 win against the San Antonio Spurs, Towns finished with a team franchise record and career-high 60 points. He scored 32 points in the third quarter alone. The center also shot 19-for-31 (61.3%) from the floor and 7-for-11 (63.6%) from 3-point range.

Hands down, it was the best performance of his NBA career.

In the 2021-22 season, Towns finished eighth in made field goals (642), 10th in total rebounds (727), ninth in true shooting percentage (64%), and 10th in player efficiency rating (24.1).

During the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, in the Timberwolves’ 119-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4, the center scored a playoff career-high 33 points.

Of course, back in July, Karl-Anthony Towns signed a four-year, $224 million supermax extension with Minnesota. Days later, the Utah Jazz traded Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves for young talent and five first-round draft picks.

The Jazz traded Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2026 first-round draft pick, a 2027 first-round draft pick, and a 2029 first-round draft pick for Gobert.

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the best centers in the NBA, but much like Nikola Jokic and Gobert, he’s missing a ring. The seven-year veteran turns 27 this November. Maybe Gobert, Towns, and Anthony Edwards can win a championship together on the Timberwolves.

They have potential to win their conference. The Timberwolves finished 46-36 (.561) and seventh overall in the Western Conference last season. The team is due for another second-round appearance.

Minnesota has not advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs since the 2003-04 season. The Timberwolves then went on to lose in six games against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. Kevin Garnett won MVP that season.

