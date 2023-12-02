Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant passed Moses Malone for 10th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list during the second quarter of Friday night’s 119-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

“It’s a long journey to be up there, mentioned with the greats,” Durant said. “It takes a lot of work, a lot of preparation, a lot of people helping me get to this point.”

Durant, 35, has now amassed 27,423 points through 16 NBA seasons. The 13-time All-Star needed 17 points to pass Malone coming into the game. Malone recorded 27,409 points over a 21-year career, including two seasons in the ABA.

According to a few NBA betting sites, Durant has eighth-best odds to win MVP this season and third-shortest odds to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Sportsbooks show better MVP odds for Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.

“It’s amazing to be amongst the greats!” 🙌 Kevin Durant talks moving into 10th place on the NBA all-time scoring list! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VBlzAAfvHJ — TNT Sports (@tntsports) December 2, 2023



In the Suns’ loss, Durant entered the top 10 by driving the baseline for two points with 50.3 seconds left before halftime. The 6-foot-11 forward scored 22 points in the first half.

Durant logged 30 points, four rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and three blocks in 37 minutes of action. It was his seventh straight 30-point game. Not to mention, it was the two-time MVP’s fourth double-double of the season.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant trails Carmelo Anthony (28,289), Shaquille O’Neal (28,596) on NBA scoring list

However, he missed quite few shots. Durant finished 8-of-25 (32%) shooting from the field, including 0-of-10 in the second half. Plus, he shot 1-of-3 (33.3%) beyond the arc and drained all 13 free throws.

Durant praised Malone after becoming the league’s 10th-leading scorer.

“As a basketball player, I think it’s our job to go back and know the history of the game and who paved the way for us,” Durant said.

If he continues to average at least 30 points per game this season, Durant will pass Carmelo Anthony (28,289) for ninth in about 30 more games and Shaquille O’Neal (28,596) for eighth in roughly 40 games.



Furthermore, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is the NBA’s all-time scorer with 39,124 points. James, who turns 39 on Dec. 30, is the only other active player in the top 25.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) is second, followed by Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Dirk Nowitzki (31,560), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419), Shaquille O’Neal (28,596) and Carmelo Anthony (28,289).

James congratulated Durant on social media platform X after entering the top 10.

Additionally, it should be noted that Kevin Durant is 13th on the combined NBA/ABA list, with former ABA stars Julius Erving eighth (30,026), Malone ninth (29,580) and Dan Issel 12th (27,482).