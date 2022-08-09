Kings guard De’Aaron Fox weds Recee Caldwell in Malibu

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox married Recee Caldwell on Saturday, August 6. The wedding reception was held in Malibu, California. Similar to her husband, Caldwell also enjoys playing basketball.

In 2019, she had a short stint in the WNBA as a guard for the Seattle Storm. Furthermore, Caldwell played college basketball at UCLA, Texas Tech and California.

In high school, both Fox and Caldwell received McDonald’s All-American honors. Caldwell also worked on the player development staffs for the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards.

congrats to the happy couple 👑💜 (📸: IG/johnandjoseph, Wedding Coordination by Mindy Weiss) pic.twitter.com/R2wfETEwO2 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 8, 2022

In September 2020, Fox proposed to Caldwell on a beach along the Pacific coast.

On their wedding day, the couple exchanged tweets. Caldwell tweeted, “I’ll see you at the alter,” along with a heart emoji. Then, Fox tweeted a ring emoji.

I’ll see you at the alter ♥️ https://t.co/Cx2SUh3TNG — Recee Caldwell (@Cee_Caldwell) August 6, 2022

The couple has officially tied the knot. In 2021, one year after De’Aaron Fox proposed to Recee Caldwell, the fifth-year NBA guard posted this message on Instagram to celebrate her 25th birthday:

“Happy birthday to my beautiful wife! You’re the smartest woman I know. You’ve helped me grow in all ways of life & I’m grateful that we’re attacking life together.”

Moreover, Fox’s nickname is Swipa da Fox. He’s a big Dragon Ball Z fan. Fox turns 25 on Dec. 20, and he already has a son named Kai.

With the Kings, Fox is set to earn $30,351,780 for the 2022-23 season and $32,600,060 in the 2023-24 season. This is part of the five-year, $163 million contract extension he signed in 2020.

Anyway, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo were also in attendance at the wedding. The tweet below shows them jamming to T-Pain.

Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo turning up to T-Pain at De'Aaron Fox's wedding (via @jaytatum0)pic.twitter.com/YTqzJjRZKs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 7, 2022

Additionally, Recee’s father, Ray Caldwell, attended his daughter’s wedding. Ray was hired as an assistant coach at Texas Tech on August 3, 2015.

Before coaching the Red Raiders, Ray served as the head coach of SA Finest Basketball in San Antonio, Texas. Recee made her father proud.

Blessed to see my guy @CwellRay give away his baby last night. Friendship forged through basketball but way deeper than the game! Appreciate you and man what an incredible wedding! pic.twitter.com/rZKVMQ4kVP — Chris Hansen (@ChrisHansenPSB) August 7, 2022

Chris Hansen, the managing editor and founder of Elite Is Earned, tweeted this message with Ray in the photo: “Blessed to see my guy @CwellRay give away his baby last night. Friendship forged through basketball but way deeper than the game! Appreciate you and man what an incredible wedding!”

