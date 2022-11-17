Klay Thompson Opens Up To ESPN In Recent Interview About His Slump

The Golden State Warriors are having a championship hangover this season after winning it all last year. With a 6-9 record, the team is fourth place in the Pacific Division and are twelfth in the Western Conference. Not only has it been a rough start for the Warriors, but it’s been extremely challenging for four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson.

Recently, Thompson has been hearing it from the media and critics about his slow start and poor performances he’s had this season. Klay is shooting historically lows numbers and he’s at a tough time in his storied career. NBA betting sites have the Warriors at (+750) to win the Finals.

Klay Thompson’s shooting over his last 10 games: 6-17 FG / 3-9 3PT

6-16 FG / 5-13 3PT

3-13 FG / 2-7 3PT

6-18 FG / 3-10 3PT

10-24 FG / 7-15 3PT

7-19 FG / 4-12 3PT

5-14 FG / 1-7 3PT

6-19 FG / 5-14 3PT

1-8 FG / 0-5 3PT

3-10 FG / 2-7 3PT pic.twitter.com/yxu3vMxX44 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 17, 2022

In a recent interview with ESPN, Thompson opened up about how much the multiple injuries he dealt with in a two-year span have really affected his career long-term.

“Two years of my prime” – Klay Thompson “I’m so grateful for being healthy now, I’m always in motion,” he says. “I never want to sit around ever again.” – Klay Thompson

Thompson was away from the NBA court for 31 months and that was a grueling process for the five-time all-star. He’s been having a career-low year shooting the ball this season. Klay is averaging just (14.7) points per game, the second lowest of his career since his rookie season in 2011-12. Additionally, he’s shooting the three ball at 33 percent this season when his career averages is 42. His field goal percentage is career worst for him this season. Thompson is averaging 35 percent for his field goals and has a career percentage of 46.

Klay was hurt when NBA analyst Charles Barkley was borating him for not being the same player he used to be. He says the best he ever felt was in the 2019 season.

“So, it hurts when someone like Charles Barkley, with the platform that he has, says you’re not the same player prior to the injuries you had. It’s like, ‘No, duh, man.’ … I tore my ACL and Achilles in consecutive years and still helped the team win a championship. It hurt hearing that because I put so much freaking effort to get back to this point. It’s hard to even put into words what I had to do to be the player I am today.” – Klay Thompson

The four-time NBA champ has had a historic career and has been apart of one of the most dominant teams in league history. There’s still a lot of basketball left to be played and Thompson has a chance to try and turn his season around.