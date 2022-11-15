Warriors’ Klay Thompson: ‘I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury s—t’

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson understands he’s struggling at the moment offensively, but the five-time All-Star feels his past ACL injuries are a logical excuse.

“Yeah, that’s true, but I feel like I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury s–t,” Thompson told Bleacher Report in an interview.

According to some NBA betting sites, the Warriors possess the third-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Oddsmakers currently have Golden State below the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

Klay Thompson: “I feel like I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury s—.” (via @ChrisBHaynes, https://t.co/aYHZ8fYJCe) pic.twitter.com/t6NgTPaFr2 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 15, 2022

“I helped a team win a championship last year and people still want to discredit what you do,” continued the Warriors guard. “You know what I’ve learned about that? You just can’t please everybody.

But for myself individually, it’s about rediscovering that form of efficiency and that two-way play that made me great. And I feel like I’m well on my way there.”

Through 11 starts this season, Thompson is averaging 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. Plus, he’s shooting 35.1% from the field and 33% from downtown.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson says he ‘deserves more credit’ for overcoming his ACL injuries

Klay Thompon’s 14.7-point average is his lowest since the 2012-13 season. To add insult to injury, Thompson is shooting a career-low true shooting percentage of 46.7%.

On Nov. 3, in the Warriors’ 130-129 loss to the Orlando Magic, the guard scored a season-high 27 points in 34 minutes of action. He finished 10-of-24 (41.7%) shooting from the floor and 7-of-15 (46.7%) from 3-point range.

Fortunately, it’s only a month into the 2022-23 season. The four-time NBA champ has plenty of time to return to form. Last week, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about moving Thompson into a sixth man role.

Here are some of Klay Thompson’s accolades and achievements in his 10 years played with the Warriors. The disrespect needs to STOP. This man had two of the most devestating injuries in all of sports. Give the man TIME. I believe in you Killa, and I know the time is coming 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ew6MC5cKsZ — NBA Pass (@nba_pass) November 15, 2022

“No, that’s not something I’ve given any thought to,” Kerr said on starting Poole over Thompson. “Jordan and Klay are very different players. Jordan’s on the ball, Klay’s off the ball. When Steph is off the floor, we absolutely have to have Jordan on the floor.”

In the end, Golden State fans care about results. That’s the bottom line. While Klay Thompson averaged 20.4 points, 3.9 boards, and 2.8 assists last season, folks are hoping to see the 10-year veteran record similar numbers this season.

The Warriors are 6-8 and rank 10th overall in the Western Conference standings. On Wednesday, they play the Phoenix Suns on the road at 10 p.m. ET. This game will air live on ESPN.