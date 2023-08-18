Main Page
Lakers, Clippers among L.A. sports teams to donate $450,000 to Hawaii wildfire victims
The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers are among the L.A. sports teams to each donate $450,000 to the American Red Cross to help Hawaii wildfire victims. Other L.A.-based teams to contribute include the Anaheim Ducks, Angels, Angel City Football Club, Chargers, Dodgers, Galaxy, LAFC, Kings, Rams, and Sparks.
“In the wake of the Maui wildfires, Los Angeles is teaming up to support those in need. The Lakers and other L.A. sports teams are committing $450,000 to aid those affected,” the Lakers posted Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Lakers announce they will be among various LA pro sports teams that will donate a combined $450,000 to American Red Cross to help people affected by the Hawaii wildfires pic.twitter.com/64R9574JrJ
— Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) August 17, 2023
“Despite California and Hawaii being separated by more than 2,000 miles, the two states are very connected with a robust Hawaiian community calling Southern California home,” the Lakers said in an official statement. “Many of L.A.’s sports teams have contributed to deepening that relationship.”
The Lakers held training camp in Hawaii for more than 25 years. They have also played preseason games in Honolulu and had a Showtime reunion on Maui in 2022.
The Showtime Lakers reunion included A.C. Green, Byron Scott, James Worthy, Magic Johnson, Michael Cooper, and their head coach, Pat Riley.
Former Golden State Warriors coach and NBA Hall of Famer Don Nelson and his wife, Joy Wolfgram, are opening Maui rental properties to local evacuee residents. Mauians lost their homes in what could be the deadliest wildfire disaster in U.S. history.
“We’re doing the best we can, but we only have space for about 24 people,” Nelson told San Francisco Chronicle in a phone interview Monday. “There are thousands of people homeless right now. It’s overwhelming.”
Furthermore, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been communicating with organizations in Hawaii and throughout the mainland United States to encourage people to donate to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Fund.
In the wake of the Maui wildfires, Los Angeles is teaming up to support those in need. The Clippers are proud to join L.A. sports teams in committing $450,000 to aid those affected.
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 17, 2023
Over 110 have been confirmed dead, according to Hawaii Gov. Josh Green. At least 1,000 are still missing. Green also added that thousands will need housing for at least 36 weeks.
Hawaii’s Red Cross branch encourages people to call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767) and select option (4) to receive assistance in locating a potentially missing family member or friend, according to the website.
For those interested in donating to the American Red Cross to help wildfire victims and support the Hawaii Fire Relief efforts, individuals should go to www.redcross.org.
In other news, Hurricane Hilary has strengthened to a Category 4 storm along the Baja California peninsula. It could become only the third-ever tropical system to make landfall in California and the first since 1939. The storm will likely weaken to a tropical storm as it moves north up the west coast.
