Lakers co-owner Jesse Buss lists Los Angeles mansion for $10.9 million

Last week, Los Angeles Lakers co-owner Jesse Buss put his Los Angeles mansion on the market for about $10.9 million. According to Jennifer Beron of Compass, the exact listing price is $10.950 million. For the best part, 17-time All-Star LeBron James lives nearby. In fact, James is his neighbor.

The three-story mansion has a fancy underground pool, home theater, nine bathrooms, six bedrooms and a nice gymnasium. In addition to the aforementioned features, Buss also has a wine cellar and bar. Furthermore, Buss bought the property back in 2018.

Lakers’ ownership history under the Buss family

For those unaware, Jesse Buss is the son of Dr. Jerry Buss, who is deceased, and he’s the youngest of Jerry’s six children. In 1979, Jerry bought the Lakers for $67.5 million. During the ’80s, the Lakers won five NBA championships and had a total of eight NBA Finals appearances.

While Los Angeles had various playoff appearances throughout the ’90s, their most notable season was at the tail end, in the 1999-00 season. This was the beginning of the organization’s second three-peat in franchise history, and first three-peat in Los Angeles. Then, the team repeated in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

Moreover, on Feb. 18, 2013, Jerry passed away due to kidney failure at the age of 80. The owner had been battling cancer since 2012 as well. After his passing, ownership was passed down to his offspring. Jeanie Buss, Jerry’s daughter, became the team president of the organization. Likewise, Jesse is serving as a co-owner.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis and now Russell Westbrook on the team’s roster, the Lakers have a bright future ahead. In the offseason, the front office brought back Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard from the team’s 2019-20 NBA championship season. Though, they concluded their preseason with an 0-6 record. The Lakers play the Warriors on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

Jesse Buss bought a 19-year-old mansion in Encino

Equally important, in late April, Jesse bought a mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, C.A. for $5.9 million. The lot size of his Encino home is 1.67 acres. Plus, his 6,898-square-foot mansion has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The property Jesse bought was built in 2001. Per sources, there’s a three-car garage and monthly $533 HOA fees. The pictures of his Encino home are featured below. There are other articles like this on the main page of Basketball Insiders.