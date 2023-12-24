Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent is “strongly considering” surgery on his left knee, which would sideline him for six to eight weeks. Vincent, 27, rehabbed for almost two months for return, but the swelling is back, and he’s now contemplating a surgical procedure.

The five-year veteran has averaged 5.4 points, 1.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 25.4 minutes per game through five games off the bench this season. Plus, he’s shooting 37.5% from the floor, 11.8% beyond the arc, and 50% at the foul line.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 24, 2023



Vincent has played in just one game since October. Vincent played in the first four games of the season, but he then didn’t play again until Dec. 20 against the Chicago Bulls. He played just 14 minutes in that game and did not play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Lakers coach Darvin Ham said there are “a few more conditioning boxes we need to check” before Vincent could return. Perhaps the injury that sidelined him from Oct. 30 to Dec. 20 — and continues to linger upon contact — is worse than initially reported.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Gabe Vincent could have left knee surgery, LeBron James has tendinitis in his left ankle

His left knee injury has included “a little bit of swelling,” per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. The ex-Miami Heat guard joined the Lakers this offseason after signing a three-year, $33 million deal.

The Lakers have had quite an injury-riddled season, and this could help explain why the team is a disappointing 15-14 and sits ninth in the Western Conference standings.

Moreover, 21-year veteran LeBron James missed Thursday night’s 118-111 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves due to tendinitis in his left ankle.

— Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 24, 2023



It was the second time in the last two weeks that James sat out the second night of a back-to-back, after also resting for Los Angeles’ 122-119 road win over the San Antonio Spurs.

“It’s a combination of everything,” the four-time MVP said. “I mean, it’s the emotional fatigue, it’s the physical fatigue, it’s the grind-of-the-season fatigue. And when you’re not winning, obviously, that’s the frustration fatigue. So, a little combination of everything.”

Besides James and Vincent, other Lakers players on the injury report include center Anthony Davis (ankle), forward Rui Hachimura (wrist), forward Jarred Vanderbilt (heel), and guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (back).