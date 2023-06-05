The Detroit Pistons signed a record-breaking deal with head coach Monty Williams just last week. He signed for a six-year, $78.5 million deal that is reported to possibly reach $100 million with incentives. This impacts the rest of the coaching market, notably someone like Erik Spoelstra who is entering the final year of his contract. League sources report that Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra could be paid $20 million annually in his next deal.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is a far more established coach than Monty Williams. He’s been the head coach in Miami for 15 seasons and has spent 28 years with the Heat organization. Spoelstra is currently making his sixth appearance in the NBA Finals.

There are only so many top-level head coaches in the NBA and Spoelatra is absolutely one of them. He’s going to get a significant pay increase when he signs his next deal.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had the news that Williams’ new deal is going to “significantly impact” the head coaching landscape. Top-level coaches like Miami’s Erik Spoelstra and Golden State’s Steve Kerr are going to be the beneficiaries of that.

Both Spoelstra and Kerr on going to be entering the final years of their respective contracts next season. Wojnarowski reported that the two make somewhere in the $8 million pay range annually. The Pistons’ signing of Monty Williams is going to make Spoelstra and Kerr a bit more wealthy.

Spoelstra is likely going to stay with the Heat as he’s been with the franchise for nearly three decades. On the other hand, Steve Kerr’s future with the Warriors is not as optimistic. Golden State GM Bob Myers stepped down recently and that could impact Kerr’s commitment to the organization.