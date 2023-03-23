The Miami Heat have been trending in the right direction as the regular season comes to an end. Last night they beat the Knicks at home 127-120 to improve their record to 40-34 so far this season. That puts the Heat at seventh in the West and they are well within striking distance of sixth. Head coach Erik Spoelstra recorded his 700th career win last night. He is the fourth coach in league history to have 700 career wins with a single franchise.

Spoelstra has been with the Miami Heat since the 1997-98 season when he was an assistant coach. He got the head coaching gig in 2008-09 and helped lead Miami to back-to-back NBA titles in 2012 and 2013. Being a head coach as long as he has is not an easy task and reaching 700 wins is no small feat either.

He's undoubtedly a Hall of Fame who is only 52 years old and has been a head coach since 38. Spoelstra has continued to build on the Heat Culture that Miami has been building for the last two decades.

Congrats to Erik Spoelstra of the @MiamiHEAT for becoming the 4th coach in NBA history to reach 700 career wins with a single franchise! He joins Gregg Popovich (Spurs), Jerry Sloan (Jazz) and Red Auerbach (Celtics) pic.twitter.com/DZRPbfYRj1 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 23, 2023

Erik Spoelstra earned his 700th career win as head coach of the Miami Heat last night

He’s just the fourth coach in NBA history to have 700 or more career wins with a single franchise. Spoelstra joins Greg Popovich, Jerry Sloan, and Red Auerbach. These are three of the greatest coaches that the league has seen over the years and it’s a special company for Spoelstra to be a part of.

His all-time record as head coach of the Miami Heat is 700-487 for an outstanding (.590) win percentage over his 15-year head coaching career. Erik Spoelstra has been a consistent winner in the league for the last decade and has coached some of the league’s best players.

His strong coaching demeanor and desire to win have fueled his success throughout the years. He’ll certainly go down as the greatest coach in the Heat’s history.