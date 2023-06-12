LeBron James admits reason why he never entered the dunk contest: ‘It was not a goal of mine’

Ever wondered why LeBron James never entered the NBA Slam Dunk Contest? In a recent interview, the Lakers star revealed why he decided to ditch the opportunity to win the competition.

The 38-year-old had plenty of chances around his two-decade career to dominate this contest, especially as he’s known to be one of the best athletes to ever attack the rim. Apparently, this was never a personal objective for him.

“I don’t think it was something I wanted to accomplish in my career; it’s not a goal of mine and it never was coming into the NBA to be a part of the Dunk Contest, you know?,” said the four-time NBA Champion.

It seems like James had other priorities other than conquering the slam competition. “Making the NBA All-Star Team was, being the league MVP, winning Defensive Player of the Year, winning NBA Championships…?”, he said. “Those were some goals of mine.”

According to LeBron, he simply wanted to dedicate his energy to what he’s truly passionate about. “The NBA Dunk Contest was never a goal of mine so, it wasn’t something that I had too much passion for,” the veteran star said.

Take a look at some of James’ best highlights when attacking the rim throughout his 20-year career:

In spite of his explanation, social media has a mind of its own as not everyone believed his statements. In fact, many critics appeared on Twitter to trash the 38-year-old after his dunk contest revelation.

“He’s selling, I’m just not buying,” an account noted, while another one wrote: “LeBron lying again…”

Others, aware of his competitive nature, believe he simply didn’t want to fail at the challenge. “He is the goat of this generation, but he sounds like he just didn’t want to lose in Dunk Contest in my opinion!” they wrote.

One Twitter account actually remembered that back in the day the foward did put his name up to compete in the dunk tournament. “How wasn’t it a goal when you “I’m preliminarily put my name in the 2010 dunk contest,” he recalled.

Lakers not interested in Mavericks’ trade package for LeBron James

After some rumors were going around suggesting that LeBron would be interested in joining Kyrie Irving’s petition to sign the player, the Los Angeles Lakers decided not to entertain the latest trade package speculation. According to sources “As for the possibility of James landing in Dallas for next season, one Lakers source characterized it as ‘unrealistic,’” reported The Athletic.

“If LeBron James were to demand a trade, and the Lakers were to entertain offers, it would take more than a package of, say, Tim Hardaway Jr., Davis Bertans, Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, the No. 10 pick in the 2023 draft, and another future first to get a deal done. The Lakers simply aren’t interested in what Dallas could offer in a trade,” the article read.

The veteran star just finished his 20th NBA campaign this year, and averaged an impressive stat line of 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists over 55 regular-season matches.

The athlete also accomplishment the historic milestone of reaching the record for most points ever scored in a single career.