LeBron James frees son Bronny from pressure of having to share NBA court together: ‘Just because that’s my goal, doesn’t mean it’s his’

After Los Angeles was swept 4-0 by Denver this past Monday night, LeBron James has been dealing with a lot of frustration and confusion, even pondering about retirement. The superstar also seems to be letting go of his dream of sharing the NBA courts with his son Bronny, who recently finished high school and just committed to USC.

Earlier this year, The Lakers foward made the news headlines stating that he has maintained a long-awaited desire to have his oldest son as his teammate in professional basketball.

Now it seems he’s liberated Bronny from the pressure of taking an early leap to the NBA, as he’s barely just starting his freshmen year in Southern California after the summer.

LeBron softened his stance about playing with Bronny in the NBA. (via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/5KQf2Bpi4s — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 23, 2023

Back in January, the all-time leading scorer in the NBA said: “I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny. Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him… But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.”

Bronny has never been open about his stance over his father’s wishes, but according to LeBron, he dreams big. “I ask him what are his aspirations, and he says he wants to play in the NBA,” he assured. “So, if he wants do to it, he’s got to put in the work. I’m here already, so, I’m just waiting on him.”

James even went to the extent of signing a deal with the Lakers that would allow him to have an option to leave in 2024, which is exactly the year Bronny would be eligible for the NBA Draft.

This week the All-Star athlete finally acknowledged that his son should take his time in his journey, and he can only hope that they will cross paths at some point.

“I’ve done what I’ve had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey,” he told the press after Los Angeles was eliminated. “And whatever his journey, however his journey lays out, he’s going to do what’s best for him.

“And as his dad, and his mom, Savannah, and his brother and sister, we’re going to support him in whatever he decides to do. So, just because that’s my aspiration or my goal, doesn’t mean it’s his. And I’m absolutely OK with that.”

Stephen A. Smith believes that LeBron will stay with the Lakers while his son is close by at USC

For the first time in his 20-year career, the Lakers foward mentioned the possibility of hanging his basketball shoes for good. “I’ve got a lot to think about,” he said after the NBA Finals against the Nuggets.

ESPN’s analyst Stephen A. Smith, on the other hand, believes that the superstar won’t retire and will actually try and wait out for Bronny in California for as long as he can.

Check out his take on the matter in the video below:

In order for Smith’s theory to become a reality, James would have to play at least two more years in the NBA to wait up for his son. The 38-year-old might be feeling the fatigue after a long season, but we must remember he just tallied 40 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists in this week’s Game 4.