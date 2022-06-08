LeBron James still wants to play with Stephen Curry and the Warriors

In Episode 4, Season 5 of “The Shop,” Lakers forward LeBron James was asked if he’d rather play with Stephen Curry and the Warriors or join the Celtics. “It’d be Golden State. I would love to get into a pissing match with Draymond Green. I love when somebody cuss me out,” explained James.

In April, the four-time MVP talked about playing with Stephen Curry. “Steph Curry’s the one that I wanna play with for sure, in today’s game,” said the 19-year veteran. “I love everything about that guy. Lethal. When he gets out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena.”

However, Curry responded to James’ comments on the Bay Area’s 95.7 The Game. Curry chuckled at the idea of playing alongside LeBron and believed the Warriors were “good right now.” In all seriousness, it would probably break the NBA if James joined Golden State. It would be a Kevin Durant situation all over again.

Here’s Curry official response: “Well, he got his wish. He picked me the last two All-Star games. I don’t know if that suffices, but I’m good right now. Whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it would be like to play with arguably an MVP-caliber dude like he is, one of the greatest of all time, cool. That’s amazing. We can all live in that fantasy world though.”

Steph Curry’s reaction to hearing LeBron James comments about wanting to play with him 🔥 pic.twitter.com/frblnCNQGK — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 6, 2022

Furthermore, LeBron James signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers on Dec. 3, 2020. He is set to earn $44,474,988 for the 2022-23 season. Even if the Warriors made cap space for LeBron, he would likely have to take a pay cut. On Aug. 6, 2021, Stephen Curry signed a four-year, $215 million extension with Golden State.

LeBron James joining the Warriors would complicate things

After averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in 56 regular season games played this season, it’s clear that James still has fuel left in the tank. If the Lakers are unable to win their 18th NBA title with Russell Westbrook under head coach Darvin Ham, LeBron could abandon ship next offseason. It’s a possibility. He turns 38 this December.

But would James choose another California-based team? That’s the ultimate question. One thing to think about is his family. Bronny and Bryce James attend Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. Since moving from Ohio, LeBron has more time to spend with his sons in Los Angeles. He probably wants to keep it that way.

Nonetheless, if the 18-time All-Star left the Lakers, the Warriors would be ideal. San Francisco is five hours away from Los Angeles. If he ever joined the Warriors and the team went on to win more titles, would it negatively affect LeBron’s reputation? After losing the 2016 Western Conference Finals, Durant was trolled for years on social media after signing with the Warriors in the offseason.

Of course, Kevin Durant went on to win two rings and Finals MVPs with Golden State. Fans hated this move because Durant took the easy way out. Aside from questionable officiating, basketball fans would argue that super teams have contributed to the decline of the NBA in this 21st century. Though, by now, players like Durant and Lebron James are used to criticism.

