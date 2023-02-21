Louisville basketball fans have reason to be excited about Trentyn Flowers. Flowers, one of the top small forwards in the class of 2024, is reportedly leaning towards committing to the Cardinals. With his massive upside and impressive skills on the court, Flowers is a highly sought-after recruit, and Louisville seems to be in the lead for his commitment.

Flowers Wowed By Louisville Staff and Fans

Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 180 pounds, Flowers has grown 5 inches since entering high school, and continues to show a high ceiling. Consensus ranked as a top-20 recruit, Flowers has the potential to be a game-changer for whichever college basketball team he chooses. However, that currently appears to be the Louisville Cardinals.

5-Star 2024 6’9 PG Trentyn Flowers who has recently transferred to Combine School NC has picked up an offer from Hubert Davis and #UNC. pic.twitter.com/UPW0RjGgar — jman (@jhardy252) September 6, 2022

Louisville, with its impressive basketball program and dedicated coaching staff, has clearly caught Flowers’ attention. The small forward recently had a great time at his official visit with the Cardinals. He was impressed with the coaches and the passionate fans.

“It was a great visit overall,” Flowers said of his visit to Louisville. “It was great being down there with coach Nolan, coach Josh, and coach Kenny Payne. The fans showed a lot of love there at Louisville Live.

“The atmosphere at their midnight madness was amazing. They had Jack Harlow out there, and the team was real good to be around. It was just really good being around and being able to talk with Coach KP and Coach Nolan. It was a good time for sure on that visit.”

Down to Six

Flowers has since cut down his options to his top six schools, which include Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Louisville, North Carolina, and Kansas. However, it seems like Louisville is in the lead to secure his commitment.

“Since then, It’s been good,” Flowers said. “They reach out to me weekly and sometimes daily. I’ve been able to build a great relationship with the whole entire staff. They do a great job of communicating.”

Flowers is expected to commit to his chosen school in March or April, and if Louisville is indeed his choice, it will be a big coup for the Cardinals. With Flowers’ commitment, the future looks bright for Louisville basketball, and the team will have an even stronger chance of achieving success on the court.

Trentyn Flowers is a highly-talented small forward. His commitment to Louisville would be a major boost for the Cardinals. With Flowers’ impressive skills and the dedicated coaching staff at Louisville, the team is well-positioned to achieve success in the years to come. Fans of the Cardinals will undoubtedly be eagerly anticipating Flowers’ decision in the coming weeks. They hope that he chooses to bring his talents to Louisville and help the team achieve great things on the court.