Luka Doncic Calls Celtics’ All-Stars ‘Best Duo In The League’

The Boston Celtics look dominant once again this season and have the best record in the NBA at 13-4. Boston has stayed true to their team and have blocked out the outside noise. Their duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are one of the best in the league, and an MVP front-runner absolutely agrees.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had high praise for the Celtics all-star pair who he will be facing tonight on ESPN at 7:30pm. It’s hard to deny that when you see how skilled the two are when they are on the court. Doncic knows that his team has to bring their best tonight if they want to win.

The tag-team duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum powered the @celtics to their 7th straight win! #BleedGreen@FCHWPO: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL@jaytatum0: 27 PTS, 10 REB, 3 STL, 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/l8pH4wNuz2 — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2022

Doncic has high praise for Tatum and Brown in Boston

The 9-7 Dallas Mavericks will be on the road tonight in Boston to take on the 13-4 Celtics. Luka Doncic knows the importance of tonight’s game.

“They’re probably the No. 1 team in the league, and they probably have the best duo in the league, too”… “And we’re in the Garden — it’s always a special game. You have to come 100 percent. If you’re not, you’re probably going to lose. It’s a big game.” – Luka Doncic “Just watching their game,”… “I think a lot of people can see that. I think the way they play. I know people try to separate them but they fit together, they went to the Finals last year, so I think those two are really great players.” – Luka Doncic

Tatum and Brown are the only players on the Celtics who average at least 36 minutes played each game. For the season Tatum averages (30.2) points, (7.6) rebounds, (4.6) assists, and (1.2) blocks per game. His counterpart averages Jaylen Brown averages (25.3) (6.9) rebounds, (3.4) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. The duo are the engine that helps the Celtics team run. They help space the floor for the offense and are both lethal defenders as well. Boston is poised to make another run at the NBA Finals.