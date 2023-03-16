March Madness 2023 First Round Odds, Predictions, & Best Bets

It’s finally here. The day so many hoops fans around the country have been waiting for is just a few hours away! March Madness officially gets under way and we have all of the first-round lines and start times with some of our favorite bets on day one available for you here!

Thursday, March 16th Game Times & Odds

(All times PST)

9:15 am: No. 9 West Virginia (-1.5) vs. No. 8 Maryland – O/U 137.5

9:40 am: No. 13 Furman (+5.5) vs. No. 4 Virginia O/U 131.5

10:40 am: No. 10 Utah St. (-1.5) vs. No. 7 Missouri O/U 155.5

11:00 am: No. 16 Howard (+21.5) vs. No. 1 Kansas O/U 145.5

11:45 am: No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi (+24.5) vs. No. 1 Alabama O/U 155.5

12:10 pm: No. 12 Charleston (+5.5) vs. No. 5 San Diego State O/U 141.5

1:10 pm: No. 15 Princeton (+14.5) vs. No. 2 Arizona O/U 154

1:30 pm: No. 9 Illinois (+2) vs. No. 8 Arkansas O/U 143.5

3:50 pm: No. 9 Auburn (-1.5) vs. No. 8 Iowa O/U 151.5

4:10 pm: No. 12 Oral Roberts (+6.5) vs. No. 5 Duke (O/U 145.5)

4:25 pm: No. 15 Colgate (+13.5) vs. No. 2 Texas O/U 150.5

4:35 pm: No. 10 Boise State (+1.5) vs. No. 7 Northwestern O/U 127.5

6:20 pm: No. 16 Northern Kentucky (+18.5) vs. No. 1 Houston O/U 121.5

6:40 pm: No. 13 Louisiana (+11.5) vs. No. 4 Tennessee O/U 136.5

6:55 pm: No. 10 Penn State (+2.5) vs. No. 7 Texas A&M O/U 134.5

7:05 pm: No. 15 UNC Asheville (+17.5) vs. No. 2 UCLA O/U 135.5

FRIDAY

9:15 am: No. 10 USC (+2) vs. No. 7 Michigan State O/U 137.5

9:40 am: No. 14 Kennesaw State (+12.5) vs. No. 3 Xavier O/U 154

10:30 am: No. 14 UC Santa Barbara (+10.5) vs. No. 3 Baylor O/U 142.5

11:00 am: No. 12 VCU (+4) vs. No. 5 St. Mary’s O/U 122.5

11:45 am: No. 15 Vermont (+10.5) vs. No. 2 Marquette O/U 143.5

12:10 pm: No. 11 Pittsburgh (+4) vs. No. 6 Iowa State O/U 130.5

1:00 pm: No. 11 NC State (+5.5) vs. No. 6 Creighton O/U 148.5

1:30 pm: No. 13 Iona (+9.5) vs. No. 4 UConn O/U 141

3:50 pm: No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (+23) vs. No. 1 Purdue O/U 145.5

4:10 pm: No. 11 Providence (+4.5) vs. No. 6 Kentucky O/U 144.5

4:25 pm: No. 12 Drake (+2.5) vs. No. 5 Miami O/U 146.5

4:35 pm: No. 14 Grand Canyon (+15.5) vs. No. 3 Gonzaga O/U 156

6:20 pm: No. 9 Florida Atlantic (+1.5) vs. No. 8 Memphis O/U 152.5

6:40 pm: No. 14 Montana State (+8.5) vs. No. 3 Kansas State O/U 139

6:55 pm: No. 13 Kent State (+4) vs. No. 4 Indiana O/U 139.5

7:05 pm: No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 6 TCU – spread and over/under TBD

March Madness 2023: Best Bets Day 1

Furman Odds Spread Total Moneyline +5.5 -110 132 -110o / -110u +210 Virginia Odds Spread Total Moneyline -5.5 -110 132 -110o / -110u -250

This line opened up at UVA -6.5 and was immediately bet down to 6. Now the night before tip it sits at 5.5. I understand that Kiehl Clark has been the PG for UVA for what feels like 8-seasons now, but I absolutely love the senior leadership of the Paladins. Coach Bob Richey’s team is spearheaded by a dynamic duo of fifth-year seniors, Mike Bothwell and Jalen Slawson, who earned well-deserved recognition as First Team All-SoCon honorees.

Bothwell, a prolific scorer with an average of 18 points per game, is the catalyst for the team’s offensive output. Meanwhile, Slawson, a versatile forward, was crowned as the SoCon Player of the Year. Together, they’re an incredible duo that feels like they have two coaches on the floor at all times. The reality is that this UVA team just hasn’t passed the eye test at all this year for me. That’s kind of an odd thing to say about a 25-7 squad, but it’s true. I like this to be a battle late but I’d definitely line shop if you can and look for a +6 out there

SCORE PREDICTION: Virginia 71 – Furman 67

THE PICK: Furman +5.5

Illinois Odds Spread Total Moneyline +2 -110 144 -110o / -110u +115

Arkansas Odds Spread Total Moneyline -2 -110 144 -110o / -110u -135

Both Arkansas and Illinois face challenges in their long-range shooting game, with their Adjusted Offensive Efficiency ranking in the 50s, according to KenPom. However, they make up for it with robust defensive efforts.

Illinois boasts a clear advantage over Arkansas when it comes to scoring and defending inside the paint, their big men are just better. But the Razorbacks’ ability to draw fouls and get to the free-throw line could prove to be the difference-maker, especially if they can get Illinois’ bigs in foul trouble.

Another aspect to watch out for is the pace of the game, with Arkansas ranked 54th and Illinois at 71st in Adjusted Tempo. Both teams relish the opportunity to score in transition.

I think the combo of Freshman Nick Smith and Senior Jalen Graham proves too much for Illinois.

SCORE PREDICTION: Arkansas 73 – Illinois 68

THE PICK: Arkansas -2

Auburn Odds Spread Total Moneyline -1 -110 151.5 -110o / -110u -120

Iowa Odds Spread Total Moneyline +1 -110 151.5 -110o / -110u +100

This game opened as Auburn +1.5 and immediately shot to PK. It now sits at Auburn -1.5 with 70% of tickets and 73% of the handle sitting on the Tigers. Auburn’s Wendell Green is an absolute stud and is fully capable of taking this game over. I’ll always love Bruce Pearl-coached teams, but this one is a bit odd. They can’t shoot it from deep, at all. They rank a dismal 315th in 3p%. But they are excellent defensively. They’ve been the kings of second-half melts this year as they led in six of their 11 losses this season in the second half. But I think the Auburn defense proves too tough for Iowa, who has had a roller-coaster season.

SCORE PREDICTION: Auburn 77 – Iowa 71

THE PICK: Auburn -1.5