College Basketball
March Madness 2023 First Round Odds, Predictions, & Best Bets
It’s finally here. The day so many hoops fans around the country have been waiting for is just a few hours away! March Madness officially gets under way and we have all of the first-round lines and start times with some of our favorite bets on day one available for you here!
The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 NCAA Tournament
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 3 Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|2.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus OfferAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|3.
|
$2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$1,000 Betting Offer + Free Live StreamsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|6.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|7.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|8.
|
15% Cashback for the First 7 DaysAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
Thursday, March 16th Game Times & Odds
(All times PST)
9:15 am: No. 9 West Virginia (-1.5) vs. No. 8 Maryland – O/U 137.5
9:40 am: No. 13 Furman (+5.5) vs. No. 4 Virginia O/U 131.5
10:40 am: No. 10 Utah St. (-1.5) vs. No. 7 Missouri O/U 155.5
11:00 am: No. 16 Howard (+21.5) vs. No. 1 Kansas O/U 145.5
11:45 am: No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi (+24.5) vs. No. 1 Alabama O/U 155.5
12:10 pm: No. 12 Charleston (+5.5) vs. No. 5 San Diego State O/U 141.5
1:10 pm: No. 15 Princeton (+14.5) vs. No. 2 Arizona O/U 154
1:30 pm: No. 9 Illinois (+2) vs. No. 8 Arkansas O/U 143.5
3:50 pm: No. 9 Auburn (-1.5) vs. No. 8 Iowa O/U 151.5
4:10 pm: No. 12 Oral Roberts (+6.5) vs. No. 5 Duke (O/U 145.5)
4:25 pm: No. 15 Colgate (+13.5) vs. No. 2 Texas O/U 150.5
4:35 pm: No. 10 Boise State (+1.5) vs. No. 7 Northwestern O/U 127.5
6:20 pm: No. 16 Northern Kentucky (+18.5) vs. No. 1 Houston O/U 121.5
6:40 pm: No. 13 Louisiana (+11.5) vs. No. 4 Tennessee O/U 136.5
6:55 pm: No. 10 Penn State (+2.5) vs. No. 7 Texas A&M O/U 134.5
7:05 pm: No. 15 UNC Asheville (+17.5) vs. No. 2 UCLA O/U 135.5
FRIDAY
9:15 am: No. 10 USC (+2) vs. No. 7 Michigan State O/U 137.5
9:40 am: No. 14 Kennesaw State (+12.5) vs. No. 3 Xavier O/U 154
10:30 am: No. 14 UC Santa Barbara (+10.5) vs. No. 3 Baylor O/U 142.5
11:00 am: No. 12 VCU (+4) vs. No. 5 St. Mary’s O/U 122.5
11:45 am: No. 15 Vermont (+10.5) vs. No. 2 Marquette O/U 143.5
12:10 pm: No. 11 Pittsburgh (+4) vs. No. 6 Iowa State O/U 130.5
1:00 pm: No. 11 NC State (+5.5) vs. No. 6 Creighton O/U 148.5
1:30 pm: No. 13 Iona (+9.5) vs. No. 4 UConn O/U 141
3:50 pm: No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (+23) vs. No. 1 Purdue O/U 145.5
4:10 pm: No. 11 Providence (+4.5) vs. No. 6 Kentucky O/U 144.5
4:25 pm: No. 12 Drake (+2.5) vs. No. 5 Miami O/U 146.5
4:35 pm: No. 14 Grand Canyon (+15.5) vs. No. 3 Gonzaga O/U 156
6:20 pm: No. 9 Florida Atlantic (+1.5) vs. No. 8 Memphis O/U 152.5
6:40 pm: No. 14 Montana State (+8.5) vs. No. 3 Kansas State O/U 139
6:55 pm: No. 13 Kent State (+4) vs. No. 4 Indiana O/U 139.5
7:05 pm: No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 6 TCU – spread and over/under TBD
March Madness 2023: Best Bets Day 1
|Furman Odds
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|
+5.5
-110
|
132
-110o / -110u
|+210
|Virginia Odds
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|
-5.5
-110
|
132
-110o / -110u
|-250
This line opened up at UVA -6.5 and was immediately bet down to 6. Now the night before tip it sits at 5.5. I understand that Kiehl Clark has been the PG for UVA for what feels like 8-seasons now, but I absolutely love the senior leadership of the Paladins. Coach Bob Richey’s team is spearheaded by a dynamic duo of fifth-year seniors, Mike Bothwell and Jalen Slawson, who earned well-deserved recognition as First Team All-SoCon honorees.
Bothwell, a prolific scorer with an average of 18 points per game, is the catalyst for the team’s offensive output. Meanwhile, Slawson, a versatile forward, was crowned as the SoCon Player of the Year. Together, they’re an incredible duo that feels like they have two coaches on the floor at all times. The reality is that this UVA team just hasn’t passed the eye test at all this year for me. That’s kind of an odd thing to say about a 25-7 squad, but it’s true. I like this to be a battle late but I’d definitely line shop if you can and look for a +6 out there
- SCORE PREDICTION: Virginia 71 – Furman 67
- THE PICK: Furman +5.5
|Illinois Odds
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|
+2
-110
|
144
-110o / -110u
|+115
|Arkansas Odds
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|
-2
-110
|
144
-110o / -110u
|-135
Both Arkansas and Illinois face challenges in their long-range shooting game, with their Adjusted Offensive Efficiency ranking in the 50s, according to KenPom. However, they make up for it with robust defensive efforts.
Illinois boasts a clear advantage over Arkansas when it comes to scoring and defending inside the paint, their big men are just better. But the Razorbacks’ ability to draw fouls and get to the free-throw line could prove to be the difference-maker, especially if they can get Illinois’ bigs in foul trouble.
Another aspect to watch out for is the pace of the game, with Arkansas ranked 54th and Illinois at 71st in Adjusted Tempo. Both teams relish the opportunity to score in transition.
I think the combo of Freshman Nick Smith and Senior Jalen Graham proves too much for Illinois.
- SCORE PREDICTION: Arkansas 73 – Illinois 68
- THE PICK: Arkansas -2
|Auburn Odds
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|
-1
-110
|
151.5
-110o / -110u
|-120
|Iowa Odds
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|
+1
-110
|
151.5
-110o / -110u
|+100
This game opened as Auburn +1.5 and immediately shot to PK. It now sits at Auburn -1.5 with 70% of tickets and 73% of the handle sitting on the Tigers. Auburn’s Wendell Green is an absolute stud and is fully capable of taking this game over. I’ll always love Bruce Pearl-coached teams, but this one is a bit odd. They can’t shoot it from deep, at all. They rank a dismal 315th in 3p%. But they are excellent defensively. They’ve been the kings of second-half melts this year as they led in six of their 11 losses this season in the second half. But I think the Auburn defense proves too tough for Iowa, who has had a roller-coaster season.
- SCORE PREDICTION: Auburn 77 – Iowa 71
- THE PICK: Auburn -1.5
- March Madness 2023 First Round Odds, Predictions, & Best Bets
- March Madness: The History of No. 12 Seeds Over No. 5 Seeds
- March Madness: The History of No. 13 Seeds Over No. 4 Seeds
- ChatGPT March Madness 2023 Bracket, Final Four Predictions & National Championship Pick
- Jazz Sports March Madness Bracket: Compete for a $1 Million Perfect Bracket Prize
-
College Basketball 5 days ago
Could Crimson Tide Justify Firing Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats With His Huge Buyout After Brandon Miller Gun Incident?
-
College Basketball 6 days ago
Michigan State Basketball Coach Tom Izzo Contract, Salary, Net Worth, and Buyout
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Kentucky Basketball Coach John Calipari Contract, Salary, Net Worth, and Buyout
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Kansas Basketball Coach Bill Self Contract, Salary, Buyout, and Net Worth