Mavericks extend Maxi Kleber on three-year, $33 million contract

The Dallas Mavericks have signed Maxi Kleber to a three-year, $33 million contract extension. Kleber was entering the final year of his deal. His salary for the 2022-23 season is $9 million.

He’s now under contract through the 2025-26 season.

In 59 appearances with the Mavericks last season, the 6’10” forward averaged 7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1 block per game.

Kleber went undrafted back in 2014. However, he didn’t play in the NBA until the 2017-18 season. In his rookie season with the Mavericks, the wing averaged 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Plus, he shot 48.9% from the floor.

In the 2019-20 season, through 74 games and 21 starts, Kleber averaged a career-high 9.1 points per game. While shooting 46.1% from the field, he also averaged 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.

On February 21, 2020, in the Mavericks’ 122-106 win over the Orlando Magic, the forward scored a career-high 26 points in 23 minutes of action. He finished 10-of-13 (76.9%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-6 (50%) from downtown.

In Dallas’ 125-118 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on February 17, 2022, the German scored a season-high 20 points in 26 minutes played. He shot 7-of 10 (70%) from the field and 3-of-5 (60%) from beyond the arc.

During the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, in the Mavericks’ 110-104 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 2, Kleber scored 25 points. He also sank eight 3-pointers.

Through 31 career playoff games, Kleber has averaged 27.3 minutes, 7.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Last postseason, the Mavericks lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games during the Western Conference Finals.

Earlier in his career, from 2011–14, the German played for Oliver Würzburg of the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL). Of course, from 2014–15, Kleber played with Monbus Obradoiro of the ACB League.

Then, from 2015–17, the wing played for FC Bayern Munich of the BBL. While with Munich in 2017, he was selected to the All-German League Second Team and became a German League All-Star. Plus, he was named to the All-EuroCup Second Team.

Additionally, Maxi Kleber won German League Most Effective Player in 2017.