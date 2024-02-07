Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic became the first NBA player to post 35 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists in a game with just one turnover, in Tuesday night’s 119-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

In addition to notching two steals and one block, he shot 13-of-27 (48.1%) from the field, 4-of-11 (36.4%) from 3-point range, and 5-of-10 (50%) at the foul line. It was his 28th double-double of the season.

Luka Dončić is the first player in our database to post a 35/18/9 stat line with 1 or fewer turnovers 💪#MFFL pic.twitter.com/jYVszuAZ7h — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) February 7, 2024



Through 43 starts this season, Doncic is averaging career highs of 34.5 points, 9.4 assists, and 37.7 minutes per game. Along with averaging 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists, he’s shooting 48.7% from the floor and career bests of 37.4% beyond the arc and 77.5% at the line.

Doncic, 24, leads the NBA this season in points per game (34.5), field goal attempts (1,028), field goals missed (527), and minutes per game (37.7).

Additionally, his true shooting percentage (61.5%) and offensive box plus/minus (8.2) are career bests.

Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic became the fifth NBA player with at least 70 points, 10 rebounds in a game

Moreover, Doncic also ranks third in points (1,482), fourth in assists (405), fourth in field goals (501), second in 3-pointers (167), fifth in free throws (313), third in turnovers (170), fourth in box plus/minus (9.3), third in triple-doubles (9), and second in usage percentage (36.2%).

The five-time All-Star trails only Jokic (15) in triple doubles this season.

In Dallas’ 148-143 victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 26, Doncic recorded a career-high 73 points on 25-of-33 (75.8%) shooting from the floor, 8-of-13 (61.5%) from deep, and 15-of-16 (93.8%) at the line.



Not to mention, Doncic ended his outing with a career-high game score of 64, the second highest behind NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan (64.6) in 1990.

Jordan finished with a career-best 69 points in 50 minutes of action on March 28, 1990.

The Mavs guard tied Wilt Chamberlain and David Thompson for the fourth-highest scoring game in NBA history.

Furthermore, Doncic became the fifth NBA player with at least 70 points and 10 rebounds in a game — joining Chamberlain (six times), Elgin Baylor, David Robinson, and Joel Embiid.