Home » news » Mavericks Luka Doncic Becomes 1st Nba Player To Record A 35 18 9 Stat Line With 1 Turnover

Main Page

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic becomes 1st NBA player to record a 35-18-9 stat line with 1 turnover

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 1 hour ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic becomes 1st NBA player to record a 35-18-9 stat line with 1 turnover
USA Today Network

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic became the first NBA player to post 35 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists in a game with just one turnover, in Tuesday night’s 119-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

In addition to notching two steals and one block, he shot 13-of-27 (48.1%) from the field, 4-of-11 (36.4%) from 3-point range, and 5-of-10 (50%) at the foul line. It was his 28th double-double of the season.

NBA betting sites show Doncic with fourth-best odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.


Through 43 starts this season, Doncic is averaging career highs of 34.5 points, 9.4 assists, and 37.7 minutes per game. Along with averaging 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists, he’s shooting 48.7% from the floor and career bests of 37.4% beyond the arc and 77.5% at the line.

Doncic, 24, leads the NBA this season in points per game (34.5), field goal attempts (1,028), field goals missed (527), and minutes per game (37.7).

Additionally, his true shooting percentage (61.5%) and offensive box plus/minus (8.2) are career bests.

Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic became the fifth NBA player with at least 70 points, 10 rebounds in a game

Moreover, Doncic also ranks third in points (1,482), fourth in assists (405), fourth in field goals (501), second in 3-pointers (167), fifth in free throws (313), third in turnovers (170), fourth in box plus/minus (9.3), third in triple-doubles (9), and second in usage percentage (36.2%).

The five-time All-Star trails only Jokic (15) in triple doubles this season.

In Dallas’ 148-143 victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 26, Doncic recorded a career-high 73 points on 25-of-33 (75.8%) shooting from the floor, 8-of-13 (61.5%) from deep, and 15-of-16 (93.8%) at the line.


Not to mention, Doncic ended his outing with a career-high game score of 64, the second highest behind NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan (64.6) in 1990.

Jordan finished with a career-best 69 points in 50 minutes of action on March 28, 1990.

The Mavs guard tied Wilt Chamberlain and David Thompson for the fourth-highest scoring game in NBA history.

Furthermore, Doncic became the fifth NBA player with at least 70 points and 10 rebounds in a game — joining Chamberlain (six times), Elgin Baylor, David Robinson, and Joel Embiid.

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now