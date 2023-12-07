Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic let another F-bomb slip during his postgame interview Wednesday night after recording his first first-half triple-double and seventh 40-point triple-double of his NBA career.

Doncic, 24, was asked about the importance of the victory after the Mavericks had started December with an 0-2 record. Dallas improved to 4-6 in its last 10 games.

“I said before the game, you know, we just can’t f—k around,” Doncic said.

“I said before the game, you know, we just can’t fuck around, and, uh….ah shit…” – Luka Doncic 😂 pic.twitter.com/icGGfSa16m — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 7, 2023

The four-time All-Star almost immediately apologized for cursing, telling the reporter on the court, “Ah, s—t. My bad.”

Fortunately, the reporter helped Luka brush off the embarrassing moment. He’s exhausted from a lack of sleep. After all, Doncic celebrated the birth of his first child last week with his fiancée Anamaria Goltes.

Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic cursed again during postgame interview, following 147-97 win over Utah Jazz Even then, Doncic was adding change to the swear jar long before his newborn arrived. In just late October, the six-year veteran described a player’s game as “f—king amazing.” The typical response from the average NBA fan is “Who cares!” However, the league can issue fines to player or coaches for swearing either on the court or during media interviews. Having said that, Doncic has apologized for both instances. Neither the league nor Dallas will likely fine the four-time All-NBA member. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban seems willing to let everything slide. Luka asked about Dereck Lively’s first game: “f***ing amazing” pic.twitter.com/a4rCYcOu4M — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 26, 2023 In the 2021-22 season, players paid a total of $95,000 in fines for swearing, the most the league ever issued for cursing in a single season dating back to 2003-04. At least Doncic had a lot of things to celebrate. The Mavericks’ 147-97 blowout victory over the Utah Jazz was their highest-scoring game this season and two points shy of their highest-scoring game ever in regulation. In addition to picking up his 60th career triple-double, Dallas’ 52-point lead in the closing minutes was one point short of the franchise record set on Nov. 13, 2014, in a 123-70 win over Philadelphia.