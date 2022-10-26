The Dallas Mavericks have a superstar in Luka Doncic. He’s one of the leagues top players even at 23 years old. His pro-career overseas before he was in the NBA is a huge reason why Doncic is such an elite player.

Doncic is the second player in NBA history to have onehundred plus points, 25 plus rebounds, and 20 plus assists through three games. This will be his fifth season in the league and he’s already been All-NBA three times.

It’s crazy to think that he was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks and the found himself on the Mavericks after the two teams swapped their picks after they’d already drafted. Now, Luka has found a home in Dallas.

Luka Doncic is the front-runner for MVP

The 2018-19 Rookie of the Year currently has the lowest odds to win MVP at this point in the season at +350. His team is 1-2 after a loss last night to the Pelicans, 113-11. Luka does know a thing or two about wining an MVP honor. He was the youngest player in EuroLeague history to win MVP in 2018. Doncic played for Real Madrid.

Doncic is also the MVP of his own team and that shouldn’t be a surprise. He leads his team in points (34.7), rebounds (9.0), assists (7.7), and steals (1.7). The Slovenian is a top 5 player in the NBA right now and that’s why he’s rightfully in the conversation for MVP.

Luka Doncic this season: 32 Points, 10 Assists, 7 Rebounds

35 Points, 6 Assists, 9 Rebounds

A rough comparison to Doncic could be Magic Johnson. Luka is a point-forward like Johnson was when he played for the Lakers. Their height advantage is why the dominated the game. Doncic is bigger than most other guards he faces and that’s why he’s able to play at such a dominant level.

The Mavericks next game is against the Nets on the road in Brooklyn. Both teams are 1-2 coming into the matchup and want to get back to .500 with a win on Thursday. Doncic will surely bring his best performance and give the Nets a big problem on the defensive end.