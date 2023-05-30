Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony, burst onto the scene with a strong performance in Session II of the Nike EYBL. With Anthony’s recruitment set to ramp up in June, Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway has been named as one of the frontrunners to land the prized recruit.

Kiyan Anthony has been ascending up the ranks as one of the top high school basketball prospects in the class of 2025. After scoring 26 points at a recent Nike EYBL session in Memphis, Anthony has been making waves as a potential high-octane scorer at the college level.

According to NCAA rules, college basketball coaches will have to wait until June 15 to contact Anthony for a potential visit. However, that hasn’t stopped the shooting guard from raking in a handful of scholarship offers.

Heading into his junior season at Long Island Lutheran, Anthony has already secured scholarship offers from 10 schools, including Memphis, Tennessee, Illinois, and his father’s alma mater, Syracuse.

Anthony will reportedly start taking visits in September, which should give college coaches plenty of time to express their interest in one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 class.

“I will start taking my visits in September of this year,” Anthony explained in a previous interview. “I will visit schools I feel most needed and most welcomed.”

Memphis Reportedly Among Anthony’s Top Schools

For Anthony, one college coach has stood out during his ascent up the recruiting rankings: Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway.

“He was trying to get to me before everybody else, which is a great feeling,” Kiyan Anthony said. “Him looking out for me like that, I always see Penny around and he always shows love. He’s a great guy.”

With the June 15 deadline right around the corner, the race to get a commitment from Carmelo’s son is expected to heat up. While Hardaway will undoubtedly be one of the first coaches to reach out, Kiyan is intent on keeping his options open.

“I’m sure he’ll reach out to me and probably try to set up a visit or something,” said Kiyan Anthony. “But I’m keeping all my options open, just waiting to see what happens.”

Indiana, Providence, Seton Hall, and UMass are among the other schools that have already extended a scholarship offer to the rising junior.

But being the son of an NBA great, Anthony appears to value having the guidance of a former player as his head coach, which could ultimately give Memphis an edge in recruiting.

“I feel like when you played in the NBA, you’ve got a different understanding for the game,” Kiyan Anthony said. “So, when you coach, you see the game differently than people who haven’t played in the NBA. They can really break down the game. They know what subs to make. They know what works, what doesn’t work, what defense to play.”

Anthony Set For More Playing Time At Long Island Lutheran

Currently ranked as the No. 62 player in the 2025 class, the 6-5 shooting guard played sparingly as a sophomore at Christ The King (N.Y.), which prompted him to change schools in search of a better opportunity to showcase his talents.

Anthony has since transferred to Long Island Lutheran, where he became a student in February and has been allowed to practice with the team.

Check out some of his practice footage below.

“I just feel like it was the right decision to come here,” Kiyan said after his first practice “I felt like they were bringing me to a family with the players and coaches. I just felt accepted.”

According to MaxPreps, Long Island Lutheran (NY) ranked as the No. 3 basketball team in the country in 2023 and the best school in the state of New York.

