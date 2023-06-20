Michael Jordan increased his net worth by approximately 66 percent after selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets. The NBA franchise was sold for over $3 billion, bringing MJ’s overall net worth to nearly $5 billion, making him the highest-paid athlete of all time.

After selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan’s net worth is projected to surpass $4.93 billion, making him the highest-paid athlete ever.

Jordan is expected to make over $2 billion on the sale of his NBA franchise, more than the six-time NBA Champion has made from his lifetime deal with Nike.

Throughout his NBA career, Jordan has had his fair share of endorsement deals, which grew his net worth exponentially and helped him gain ownership of an NBA franchise.

Michael Jordan’s Net Worth in 2023

Currently, Forbes has Jordan’s net worth listed at an estimated $2 billion. However, that figure doesn’t include his latest sale of the Charlotte Hornets franchise.

Jordan has made an estimated $1.8 billion from his partnerships with Nike, Hanes, and Gatorade before tax. Additionally, Jordan still receives royalties from Nike, which is around 5%.

Other than basketball, Jordan has other investments, including co-ownership in the 23Xl NASCAR race team.

How Much Did Michael Jordan From NBA Salary?

In his 19 years in the NBA, Jordan has earned $93.9 million in NBA contracts.

However, 66.3 percent of that number ($63.2 million) came in his final two years in the league.

He earned $30.1 million in the 1996-1997 season and $33.1 million for the 1997-1998 season. In both seasons, Jordan won a championship and retired shortly after.

Jordan’s popularity played a large role in the exponential growth experienced by the NBA in the 1990s. As a result, the majority of Jordan’s NBA earnings came in his final two seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

Today, NBA stars can make as much as $272 million on a max contract, in large part due to Jordan’s contributions to the league.

How Much Did Michael Jordan Make from Nike?

Nike transformed the basketball shoe world upon signing Michael Jordan. However, Jordan also received a deal that he couldn’t pass up. The final Nike agreement paid Jordan $2.5 million over five years plus a royalty on items sold and a long-term security package.

In a rare win-win, the partnership has been profitable for both of them with Nike becoming the biggest shoe brand ever. In 2022, Nike was valued at over $174 billion. With the help of Jordan, Nike launched the Jordan Brand, which reached over $5 billion in sales in 2022, allowing MJ to pocket an estimated $150 million.

Jordan has earned an estimated $1.7 billion with the shoe brand during the lifetime of his Nike deal.

