Home » news » Milwaukees Brook Lopez Is Having Best Season Yet Statistically With The Bucks

Main Page

Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez Is Having Best Season Yet Statistically With The Bucks

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Updated 4 mins ago on

2 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Brook_Lopez_Bucks_AP_2018_1
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Milwaukee Bucks got everything they thought they’d get and more when the team signed Lopez in the 2018-19 season. Lopez has been the defensive anchor and presence on the boards for Milwaukee over his last five seasons with the team. His effect on a game can be overshadowed with superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo on his team. He blocks out the noise and gives his all each and every game and that’s why Lopez is having a his beast season yet statistically with the Bucks. 

At 34, Brook Lopez is tied with Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton for blocks this season at (2.6). His points, rebounds, and field goal percentage are all the best he’s had since joining the Bucks. The one-time all-star also finds himself on a list with some of the best shot blockers the NBA has ever seen.

Wisconsin Sports Betting sites have the Bucks at (+600) to win the Finals this season.

Brook Lopez turning back the clock this season with the Bucks

Lopez’s (14.5) points, (6.5) rebounds, and 50 percent from the field are all his best averages with the Milwaukee Bucks. His (2.6) blocks per game is a career-high for him as well. His previous high was (2.4) per game in the 2019-20 season and Lopez is still finding a way to elevate his game.

The 2021 NBA Champion is also sporting a scorching 38 percent from deep this season, something not many seven-footers can do. Don’t forget that Lopez did not attempt a single three-pointer in his first five seasons in the league. Lopez has evolved with the game and it’s been more than beneficial in his career.

There are only a handful of NBA legends who have had 100+ blocks with a team in their first 40 games at 34+ years of age and Lopez joined that elite company. His 101 blocks in 39 games played this season put him on a list with NBA greats like Alonzo Mourning, Patrick Ewing, Tim Duncan, and David Robinson.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now