The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a win in Game 4 at home last night, 114-108 to avoid being swept by the Nuggets in the first round. Anthony Edwards was the only Minnesota player to break 20 points last night. He scored 34 points and nailed a clutch three in OT to give the Timberwolves a four-point lead with 11 seconds left in the game. Edwards recorded the 5th 30-point game of his postseason career, the second-most by a player age 21 or younger.

Minnesota’s all-star SG finished Game 4 with 34/6/5 along with two steals, three blocks, and five three-pointers made. The Timberwolves blew a 12-point fourth-quarter lead but were able to hang on in OT to avoid being swept by the #1 overall-seeded Denver Nuggets.

Game 5 will be in Denver tomorrow night where the Nuggets will look to finish the series. NBA betting sites have the Nuggets at (-400) to win Game 5 vs the Timberwolves.

With 34 points tonight, Anthony Edwards has recorded his 5th 30-point game in his postseason career. This passes Kobe Bryant for the 2nd-most by players age 21 or younger. Only LeBron James, with 8, has more. pic.twitter.com/BZixie1q83 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 24, 2023

Anthony Edwards’ 34 points helped hold off the Nuggets, 114-108 last night to send the series to Game 5

The Minnesota Timberwolves had their backs against the wall last night and avoided being swept in the first round. A 12-point lead with just under three minutes left in the fourth was not enough to hold off the Nuggets. They went on a 12-0 run to end that quarter and MVP candidate Nikola Jokic scored or assisted on all 12 of those points.

Anthony Edwards was critical of his play in the fourth quarter when he went just 1-5, but he did hit the biggest shot of the night for Minnesota when it really mattered. He knocked down a clutch three-pointer with 11 seconds remaining in OT. The Timberwolves were staring at another meltdown in OT, but Edwards said “I wasn’t passing the ball” and put the team on his back for a Game 4 win.

Minnesota is down 3-1 in the series and would need the Nuggets to absolutely fall apart if they want to advance to the next round. At best, they can take home the pride of making the playoffs this season and avoiding a sweep. The Brooklyn Nets were the only team to be swept in the first round this postseason.