Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards criticizes players who rest during NBA regular season: “Just play, man”

Load management has been quite the recurrent issue in the NBA lately, as coaches continue to struggle with the intense regular season schedule trying their best to play their best athletes every night, but finds it impossible to avoid injuries and accumulated fatigue.

As Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards was heading towards his first All-Star Game this past Sunday, one reporter asked him if he had the ability to change one thing about the NBA, what would it be. The Timberwolves pondered over the question, saying there really isn’t much he’d do except for one thing.

“Probably just all the guys sitting, resting,” Edwards answered in reference to load management. “That’s the only thing I probably don’t like. Just play, man. If you’re 80%, 70 – you gotta play. I don’t like all the sitting, missing games and stuff like that. These people might have enough money to come to one game, you know what I’m saying? That might be the game they come to and then you’re sitting out.”