Legal
Missouri Sports Betting: State Sen. Caleb Rowden Rooting for Masters Week To Approve Legislation, But Left Debate Frustrated
Missouri’s latest attempt at legalizing online sports betting again went down a state Senate rabbit hole.
A deep one.
Senate Bill 30 ended up getting buried by various amendments when it reached the Senate floor Wednesday. The delays ended Sen. Caleb Rowden’s desire to pass the legislation during Masters week.
Exciting news for sports betting in Missouri! Senate Leader Caleb Rowden recently tweeted about the potential legalization of sports betting in the state during #MastersWeek. Check out our latest on the topic 🔗➡️➡️➡️:https://t.co/hExUBStm2w#moleg #MissouriSenate… pic.twitter.com/Q12nHje5Kg
— Let MO Play (@LetMOPlay) April 5, 2023
Long Debate in Missouri Senate Ends With No Resolution
Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) departed the floor discouraged.
Among the amendments that the senators debated ranged from organizing video lottery terminal regulations to establishing a referendum before the populous.
The state House of Representatives voted in favor of a $45.6 billion budget for legalized sports wagering, but left out verbiage on paying for consultants, staff and vendors “associated with diversity, equity & inclusion,” according to a tweet by KPLR reporter Emily Manley.
SB 30 authorizes a raise in Missouri’s gambling tax on sports betting and funds resources to help individuals who may have a problem with compulsive gambling.
But sports wagering has failed in the Senate before because of differing opinions on creating video lottery terminals.
With SB 30 on the floor, Senators debated a series of amendments, but none reached a consensus. Sen. Lauren Arthur (D-Kansas City) did move the legislation forward a bit by raising the gross receipts from sports betting from 12 percent to 15 percent.
C'mon, people. Just get it done. Or folks will continue to bet in ways that deprive Missouri and its legitimate institutions, including sports franchises, of revenue.
Here in KC, that just means more trips to parking lots across the line. https://t.co/YGRIkm3a1Q
— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) April 6, 2023
Karla May: ‘I’ve Been Down This Road Before’
Senators debated the legislation until 8 p.m. local time. Some lawmakers, like Karla May (D-St. Louis), were frustrated by the lack of progress.
“I’ve been down this road before,” May said, as reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I’m OK with sports betting. I think we should have it. The problem is the Legislature is so stubborn and so controlled by special interests.”
Rowden said his objective is to work to get online sports gambling “to the end.”
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted: “C’mon, people. Just get it done.”
NFL Betting Guides 2023
- NFL Betting Guide – Discover Best NFL Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Betting Apps Guide – Compare the Best Apps for NFL Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Live Betting Guide – Compare Best NFL In Play Betting Sites.
- The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines.
- NFL Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Spread Bets.
- NFL Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Totals Bets.
- NFL Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Futures Bets.
- NFL Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Football Moneyline Bets.
- Free NFL Picks – Check Expert Football Picks & Predictions.
- Free NFL Picks Against The Spread – Check Expert NFL Picks Against the Spread.
- Missouri Sports Betting: State Sen. Caleb Rowden Rooting for Masters Week To Approve Legislation, But Left Debate Frustrated
- Bucks’ Jrue Holiday to receive $331K bonus for games played
- Bronny James is still the highest-rated uncommitted player in the 2023 recruiting class
- Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight (Apr. 6) vs the Philadelphia 76ers?
- Pelicans coach Willie Green proud to secure no worse than No. 9 seed
-
College Basketball 7 days ago
Former UNC Five-Star Recruit Caleb Love Close to Joining Indiana Hoosiers
-
College Basketball 5 days ago
Iowa Women’s Basketball Coach Lisa Bluder Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth & March Madness Incentives
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Kansas State Basketball Coach Jerome Tang Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth & March Madness Incentives
-
Main Page 1 day ago
Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight (Apr. 5) vs the Indiana Pacers?