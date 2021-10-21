Montrezl Harrell trash-talks Drake and receives technical foul

Drake attends numerous Toronto Raptors games at the courtside seating area; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell now knows this better than anyone. Harrell had a heated exchange with the rapper in the second quarter. But, it was all just for fun. Unfortunately, things get blown out of proportion all the time nowadays—even in sports.

When asked about the argument after the game, the North Carolina native told reporters, “Me and Drake was laughing. There was no problem. Me and Drake cool. We even talked after the game.” A Raptors’ assistant coach intervened earlier on. However, the 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year winner kept talking. This led to the refs calling a technical foul.

Drake got Montrezl Harrell T’d up after they exchanged words 💀 pic.twitter.com/T7Xq40Ryxp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2021

According to sources, the center will be fined $2,000 for this major overreaction. After finding out the 27-year-old would receive a fine when the game ended, he said, “I need me money back. That definitely shouldn’t of been no tech. If so, you gotta give it to me and the coach.”

Drake enjoys trash-talking visiting players. So, it’s best for away teams to ignore the 34-year-old Canadian rapper. If players are tired of petty fines like this, they should stop mouthing off to fans and officials. That’s easier said than done, though.

Gamesmanship is fine in the NBA

Moreover, after the reveal announcement for the location of the 2016 NBA All-Star Game, Drake was awarded The Key of the City. Of course, Air Canada Centre—now Scotiabank Arena—hosted the All-Star Game that season. On Sept. 30, 2013, Drake was announced as the new global ambassador of the Raptors organization. He has been hosting “Drake Night” for many years now.

Furthermore, the Wizards won their regular season away opener 98-83. Guard Bradley Beal led the team in scoring, ending his performance with 23 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 34 minutes played. Plus, in Harrell’s regular season debut with Washington, he accumulated 22 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 26 minutes on the court.

Is gamesmanship ok in the National Basketball Association? Heck yes! Montrezl Harrell was having a good time. The Raptors play the Celtics on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Likewise, the Wizards play against the Pacers on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.