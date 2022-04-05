NBA Awards: Current Favorites to Win

The NBA regular season is coming to an end and with that, we are closer to learning the winners of each award. This year’s awards are sure to spark headlines with players possibly winning back to back awards, players who came out of nowhere, and even coaches who did not get enough credit for what they have accomplished this season. With all of this in mind, it is time to look at the odds on favorite to win each NBA award as of today.

Current Favorite to Win NBA MVP

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has the best odds to repeat as the league MVP at -300 odds. The Nuggets big man has carried the team on his back all year long with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter being out all season. His second leading scorer is Will Barton at 14.8 points per game, which is the lowest output of any second-team leading scorer in the NBA. As for Jokic, he is tallying 26.8 points, 8.0 assists, and 13.7 rebounds per game. Not to mention, he is averaging a historic player efficiency rating of 32.9. Jokic has his team staying afloat in the Western Conference playoff picture and many forget he has the Nuggets on track to match the same win total of teams such as the 76ers and the Bucks.

Current Favorite to Win Defensive Player of the Year

Marcus Smart

The Defensive Player of the Year race is one that is not getting enough credit. Currently, Boston’s Marcus Smart leads the race at +120 odds, but Bam Adebayo is a close second as of right now. Smart has been an integral part of the Celtics’ late-season surge. He is averaging totals of 1.7 steals, a defensive rating of 107, and a defensive win share of +3.5. Going beyond the stats, if you watch the games, the Celtics are always tasking Marcus Smart with locking down the opposition’s best perimeter player. However, do not lose sight of Bam Adebayo.

Current Favorite to Win Sixth Man of the Year

Tyler Herro

If there is a race that is a foregone conclusion already, it would be the Sixth Man of the Year race. Tyler Herro is the runaway favorite at -20000 odds, but for good reason. Herro is having by far the best season of his career and is embracing his sixth man role off of Miami’s bench. He is averaging career numbers with 20.6 points, 3.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 39.3 percent. Herro’s improved play is a big reason the Miami Heat are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings near the end of the regular season.

Current Favorite to Win Most Improved Player of the Year

Ja Morant

At -550 odds, Ja Morant is the favorite to win the Most Improved Player of the Year. He may not win MVP with his Grizzlies surging without him, but Morant still fits the bill of a very improved player. Don’t let Memphis’ record without him fool you, this team is still going to go as far as Ja Morant can carry them in the postseason. With numbers of 27.6 points, 6.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds per game, and a player efficiency rating of 24.6, it is easy to see why Morant is running away with the Most Improved Player of the Year race. However, do not sleep on San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray.

Current Favorite to Win Coach of the Year

Monty Williams

Some would speculate that Williams deserved the award last year. However, Williams has the Phoenix Suns right back in championship contention this season. The Suns not only hold the one seed in the Western Conference, but also possess the best record in the entire league. Yes, Devin Booker and Chris Paul have big roles in the success of this team, but let’s not forget that Monty Williams is the mastermind behind getting this squad to to all buy into one goal, a championship. Looking at the team success and how dominant the Suns to continue to look, it makes sense why Williams is the odds on favorite to win Coach of the Year at -2000 odds.