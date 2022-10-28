NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Friday 28th October

The NBA’s title favorites Boston Celtics return to the court tonight aiming to bounce back from Monday’s loss in Chicago as well as the 0-4 Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA Best Bets for Friday 28th October

The Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown-led Celtics are back on the famous parquet tonight as Joe Mazzulla’s side host the 3-1 Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game at TD Garden this season since Boston’s opening night victory against Philadelphia.

Chicago handed Boston their first loss of the season on Monday despite the visitors holding a 19-point lead in the first-half before spirited efforts from DeMar DeRozan (25 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists), Ayo Dosunmu (22 points), Zach LaVine (19 points), Nikola Vucevic (18 points, 23 rebounds, 5 assists) and Alex Caruso (+29) fired the Bulls to victory.

The Lakers are 0-4 to start the season and are expecting the return of Russell Westbrook on Friday against Minnesota, who missed Wednesday’s loss in Denver with left hamstring soreness.

Joel Embiid and James Harden’s Philadelphia 76ers (1-4) are aiming for their second win of the season in Toronto tonight and have nobody listed on the injury report ahead of tip-off at the Scotiabank Arena.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds and Picks

Our pick for tonight’s clash between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers is MVP candidate Jayson Tatum to post over 26.5 points at -117 with BetOnline.

Tatum is averaging the second most points in the first quarter this season (10.5) behind only Luka Doncic (15.3). The 24-year-old is putting up 32.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per night this season as he looks to avenge the Finals defeat earlier this year.

The forward’s first four games have been nothing short of spectacular; 35 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists vs 76ers, 29 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists vs Heat, 40 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist vs Magic and 26 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists vs Bulls.

Jayson Tatum has won Eastern Conference Player of the Week in 4 of the last 7 weeks dating back to last season. pic.twitter.com/RZRmG3LmHi — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 24, 2022

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Boston Celtics -250 Cleveland Cavaliers +210

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds and Picks

Our pick for tonight’s clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers is the visitors to score under 111 points at -110 with BetOnline.

The Lakers have scored an average of 102.25 points per game in the NBA this season; 109 vs Warriors, 97 vs Clippers, 104 vs Trail Blazers and 99 vs Nuggets.

Los Angeles are one of three winless teams in the league alongside the Orlando Magic (0-5) and Sacramento Kings (0-4).

The LeBron James-led side have a 97.1 offensive rating this season whilst every other team in the league has an ORTG of at least 100 and are on course to finish with the 3rd worst ORTG in the last 20 seasons (Charlotte Bobcats, 2012 and Philadelphia 76ers, 2015).

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Minnesota Timberwolves -300 Los Angeles Lakers +250

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds and Picks

Our pick for tonight’s clash between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers is the hosts to cover the spread (+1.5) at -110 with BetOnline.

Toronto are 2nd in the NBA in three-point percentage, 11th in assist percentage, 2nd in turnover percentage but only 14th in offensive efficiency under head coach Nick Nurse.

Pascal Siakam looks to be on his way to yet another All-Star appearance, averaging 25.2 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists per game so far. This encounter comes at a good time for the Raptors, with Philadelphia having lost four of their opening five games.

55 TS% He's one of two Players averaging 25/9/8 this season pic.twitter.com/jdrsqpzvzq — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) October 27, 2022