NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Friday 4th November

Tonight’s NBA betting picks are headlined by Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks and Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets.

NBA Best Bets For Friday 4th November

Best Sports Betting Sites

NBA Odds and Betting Picks Tonight

Joe Mazzulla’s Boston Celtics are back on the famous parquet floor against the Chicago Bulls tonight, aiming to bounce back from Wednesday’s overtime loss in Cleveland.

Philadelphia’s three game win streak was put to an end by the Washington Wizards in earlier this week, but could be boosted with the return of Joel Embiid to face the Knicks on Friday at Wells Fargo Center.

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Kyrie Irving for their game against the Washington Wizards, with the guard suspended for at least five games by the team.

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls Odds and Picks

The Bulls handed the Celtics their first loss of the season in October, but we’re picking the hosts to cover the spread tonight.

Boston will look to bounce back from a disappointing loss earlier this week against Cleveland but despite the result, promising signs exist for the 17-time champions.

Jayson Tatum is well and truly in the race for a first MVP award and his sidekick Jaylen Brown is averaging 26 points per game on 45% shooting to start the season.

As expected, growing pains will be visible as the Celtics adjust to life under new head coach Joe Mazzulla in place of the suspended Ime Udoka but this roster is more than talented enough to pull off a comfortable victory on Friday.

Jayson Tatum has entered the chat 🔨 pic.twitter.com/RmQE7BposC — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 3, 2022

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Boston Celtics -300 Chicago Bulls +250

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Odds and Picks

It was announced yesterday that Sixers guard James Harden will miss up to a month with injury, paving the way for young star Tyrese Maxey to step into a bigger role under Doc Rivers.

Maxey, 22, is averaging 24.2 points per night on 47% shooting from outside the arc and 52% from the field – potentially in line for the 2023 Most Improved Player award.

The Knicks have lost three in a row and this occasion presents the perfect opportunity for Philadelphia to pounce on a depleted side with the anticipated return of Joel Embiid.

that's how you end a quarter! pic.twitter.com/EkP4N8l1Zo — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 2, 2022

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Philadelphia 76ers -140 New York Knicks +120

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets Odds and Picks

Kevin Durant will be without sidekick Kyrie Irving for Brooklyn’s clash against the Washington Wizards after the guard was suspended for five games without pay.

Irving refused to apologise to the media for sharing a film on social media which included anti-Semitic messages, but did issue an apology on Instagram shortly after the suspension was announced.

Durant is averaging an impressive 32.5 points per game so far alongside 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists, but beating a Wizards side with both Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis in form won’t be an easy task.

However, we’re picking the two-time Finals MVP to guide his side to victory in D.C. and put the Nets back in the win column.

Kevin Durant HAD A NIGHT! 🔥 36 PTS

🔥 9 REB

🔥 7 AST

🔥 Moved up to 19th All-Time in Scoring

🔥 @BrooklynNets WIN pic.twitter.com/z4P3haOfyo — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2022