NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Monday 31st October

Tonight’s NBA betting picks are headlined by Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers vs Houston Rockets.

NBA Best Bets for Monday 31st October

NBA Odds and Betting Picks Tonight

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will look kickstart a winning run in Brooklyn after the Nets started 1-5, losing each of their last four. However, Indiana are more than capable of causing an upset against the -9 favorites.

Tonight’s highly anticipated contest between the Toronto Raptors (3-3) and Atlanta Hawks (4-2) tips off at 7:30pm ET as the likes of Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes go head-to-head with Atlanta’s All-Star backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

Ty Lue’s Los Angeles Clippers have also found themselves in hot water to begin the campaign, with Kawhi Leonard’s continued absence and Paul George’s streaky shooting leading to a four game losing streak.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Odds and Picks

Our pick for tonight’s clash between the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers is the Nets spread, set at -9 by BetOnline at a price of -110.

Monday’s clash marks the second meeting between the pair in the last two days, with Indiana coming out on top in a 125-116 victory at the Barclays Center on Saturday.

Despite the defeat, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined for 51 points and showed signs of promise as Steve Nash’s job security looks to be increasingly unstable.

Irving and Durant are two of the best players in the world and could beat any opponent on any given night, but a young and upcoming Pacers team featuring Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin will pose a threat.

It feels almost like the Nets need a win tonight to help get their season back on track and we’re picking them to cover the spread at -9.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Brooklyn Nets -385 Indiana Pacers +315

Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks Odds and Picks

The 3-3 Toronto Raptors face a tough test against the Atlanta Hawks on Halloween night, looking to make it two wins in a row against Nate McMillan’s side.

Atlanta’s two game winning streak was put to a stop by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday despite Trae Young posting an impressive 42 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Hawks have looked the more stable side so far this season and we’re picking the Georgia outfit’s spread, set at +4 by BetOnline.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Toronto Raptors -180 Atlanta Hawks +160

Los Angeles Clippers vs Houston Rockets Odds and Picks

Our pick for the Clippers vs Rockets game is Houston to cover the spread at +9.5 following a tricky patch for Los Angeles with four straight defeats.

The Clippers, who are entering the second night of a back-to-back following Sunday’s underwhelming defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans will see this game as a must win.

Houston, despite having only one win this season are seen as a young and talented roster with the likes of Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Jabari Smith.

Alperen Sengun has also looked to have made significant improvement over the offseason and is averaging a double double of 15.4 points and 10 rebounds a night.

We’re picking the Rockets spread at +9.5 in LA as Stephen Silas’ group look to capitalise on a Clippers side whose confidence could very well be at rock bottom.

