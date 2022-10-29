NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Saturday 29th October

Tonight’s NBA betting picks are headlined by Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA Best Bets for Friday 28th October

NBA Odds and Betting Picks Tonight

Tonight’s highly anticipated contest between the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks (4-0) and surging Atlanta Hawks (4-1) features two of the best scorers in the NBA in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young.

The 4-2 Jazz host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Salt Lake City as Will Hardy’s side look to bounce back from last night’s 117-101 defeat to the Denver Nuggets.

Our final headliner for Saturday is an East coast showdown between DeMar DeRozan’s Chicago Bulls and Joel Embiid’s (pending availability) Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Odds and Picks

Our pick for tonight’s clash between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks is the Hawks spread, set at +5 by BetOnline at a price of -110.

The Bucks are still yet to be defeated so far this season, but a steadily improving Atlanta Hawks side who tore apart the Detroit Pistons last night thanks to 36 points and 12 assists from Trae Young look to be a solid threat.

Atlanta’s only defeat came against the Charlotte Hornets in the third game of the season after winning the first two against Houston and Orlando, whilst picking up back-to-back victories against ahead of the showdown at Fiserv Forum.

Trae Young dropped 36 in a point guard battle with Cade Cunningham while leading the @ATLHawks to the win! #TrueToAtlanta ❄ @TheTraeYoung: 36 PTS, 12 AST, 4 AST pic.twitter.com/5kIVFK6HkB — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Milwaukee Bucks -205 Atlanta Hawks +175

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies Odds and Picks

Saturday night hoops in Utah should be an entertaining one. Both the Jazz and Grizzlies have four wins so far this season (4-2 and 4-1 respectively) but this is far from the start that NBA fans expected from the rebuilding Jazz under new GM Danny Ainge.

Donovan Mitchell was shipped to Cleveland in the offseason whilst Rudy Gobert joined the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Utah have looked steady and composed in their opening six games of the season.

However this small run should be taken with a pinch of salt and it’s likely the team will fall off as we approach the busy December-January period where we saw the decline of the Washington Wizards last season.

Our pick is Ja Morant and the Grizzlies to come away with victory in Salt Lake City with the visitors to win by two or more at -115 with BetOnline.

Ja Morant makes it look easy. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/EOi3rkQL8W — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 28, 2022

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Utah Jazz +115 Memphis Grizzlies -135

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds and Picks

Our pick for the Bulls vs 76ers game is Philadelphia to win by at least two points on the road following last night’s demolishing of the Toronto Raptors.

Tyrese Maxey posted an incredible 44 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists in Joel Embiid’s absence as the Sixers went on to beat the Raptors 112-90 in Canada.

Tyrese Maxey career high tonight: 44 PTS

8 REB

9 3P The most threes in a game this season. The second most points in a game this season. pic.twitter.com/Cw58RHh4eB — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 29, 2022

This marked Philly’s second win of the season so far, boosting the team’s record to 2-4 under Doc Rivers.

Chicago have started 3-3 and have won two of the last three including a 120-102 blowout against last year’s Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics.

However with the return of Embiid imminent and Maxey expected to stay in a groove alongside James Harden who is averaging 22.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game this season on 47% shooting from the field, the Sixers spread is our pick.

Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on injury report Saturday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) October 29, 2022